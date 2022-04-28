Marietta man sentenced to life for pair of armed robberies

Apr. 28—A Marietta man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for a pair of armed robberies committed in January 2019.

A Cobb jury found Sergio Hernandez, 35, guilty of 3 counts of Armed Robbery, 6 counts of Aggravated Assault, 2 counts of Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony, and 3 counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery, according to the office of Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady. Cobb Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson sentenced Hernandez to life without parole plus five years last Friday.

On Jan. 6, 2019, Hernandez, with the help of a still-unknown accomplice, attempted to rob at gunpoint the Servi Giros check cashing business on Windy Hill Road. The pair successfully robbed Los Vasqueros Western Wear on South Cobb Drive three days later, making off with $4,000 and three cell phones and fleeing in a 1992 blue Buick Riviera.

Hernandez's image was captured by surveillance cameras at Los Vaqueros, and the owner identified him in a line-up. He was arrested several days later after police found him in the blue Buick, parked outside the Fair Oaks Food Mart on Atlanta Road.

"This man terrorized family-owned businesses in his own community," Assistant District Attorney Amanda Buxton said in a statement. "We hope this sentence will bring a sense of security and closure for them."