Marietta pedestrian struck and killed by SUV near Big Chicken

Oct. 26—While trying to cross Cobb Parkway Monday night, a 70-year-old Marietta man was struck and killed by another man driving an SUV.

Marietta police have not released the name of the man who was killed, as they had yet to notify his next-of-kin Tuesday morning.

The man was trying to walk across Cobb Parkway South near its intersection with Trade Center Parkway and "darted out into the path of oncoming traffic," according to police. He ran in front of, and was struck by, a 2010 Dodge Journey driven by Marietta's Vincent Ofoto, 63.

The man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died, according to police.

The collision is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit at (770) 794-5344.