Marietta police arrest two on attempted burglary charges

Jan. 19—Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of breaking into a Marietta house.

Marietta police officers were dispatched to a house on Birney Street around 1:10 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing someone crawl into the home through a window, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department. Police could see someone moving inside the home when they arrived.

Officers then contacted the homeowner, who confirmed they were not at home.

The suspects did not comply with the officers' orders, and the department brought its SWAT team to the residence. The suspects eventually agreed to leave the house, and the SWAT team declared the house cleared just after 4:30 a.m.

Travis Copeland, 53, and Darrell Ballard, 47, were both arrested and booked at the Cobb County jail. Bond information was not available as of press time.