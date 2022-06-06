Marietta police capture man wanted in Cherokee County shooting of ex's boyfriend

Jun. 6—Marietta police arrested a man Monday who was wanted in the Sunday shooting of a 25-year-old near Woodstock.

Canton resident Brakus Golden, 24, has been transferred to the Cherokee County sheriff's office's custody after license plate readers helped police track him to a Cobb Parkway fast food joint, police said.

Golden was declared wanted after eyewitnesses identified him as the gunman in a shooting around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. The victim, identified by the sheriff's office as Kevin Misidi of Woodstock, was found dead on the sidewalk in front of a home off King Arthur Drive near Woodstock.

According to the sheriff's office, Golden appeared to have been in a previous relationship with the victim's girlfriend who lives at the home.

Marietta Officer Chuck McPhilamy said police were tipped off after license plate readers near the Big Chicken registered multiple hits for Golden's tag. Officers soon located him in the parking lot of a nearby Checkers. They boxed him in with their vehicles, drawing their guns as they ordered him to exit his car.

Golden complied and was arrested. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, McPhilamy said, which Golden said was self-inflicted. Officers also located a gun on the seat of the car.

After being taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment, Golden was transferred to the custody of the Cherokee sheriff.