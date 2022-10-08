New Marietta police chief targets mental health issues, new tech and facilities

Oct. 8—MARIETTA — What's the greatest public safety challenge facing Marietta police? For new Chief Marty Ferrell, it's the increase he's seen in mental health and emotional distress calls.

"Quite honestly we're trained to deal with a certain level of that, but not like a psychologist or a licensed counselor," he said in an interview with the MDJ.

Ferrell, 57, was officially made chief last month, taking over from Dan Flynn. He is a 32-year veteran of the Marietta force, the only police department he's ever worked for.

The city has taken some steps to try to bolster the police department's ability to respond to mental health calls. Marietta received $11 million from the federal government due to the American Rescue Plan Act, the massive pandemic relief spending bill passed last year. The City Council last month voted to allocate $355,000 of that to public safety mental health programs.

Part of the money is being used to create a new "co-responder" program which involves pairing mental health professionals with police who are responding to people in emotional distress.

Ferrell said the program will hopefully steer people into treatment programs, instead of being incarcerated and having a criminal record.

"If someone's in some type of mental distress, or you're having an emotional crisis, my goal is not to put them in jail, my goal is to get them to a treatment facility," Ferrell said.

Flynn said that drug addiction and associated mental health problems are "more of a problem now than ever, because (during) two years of COVID, people that desperately needed recovery were basically put on hold and suffered enormously."

"We were in lockstep on that," Flynn said of Ferrell, "in that, there has been a growing issue, multiple issues to deal with involving the homeless population."

Part of the $355,000 allocation will also be used to build a new wellness room at the police department, and a counseling program for cops and firefighters.

Ferrell is hoping to address the mental health problems of his own staff, so they can be in a sound mental state when working.

Complete with sound immersion, massage chairs and aromatherapy, the wellness room, Ferrell said, is supposed to help officers decompress after witnessing traumatic scenes.

"Police officers respond to a wide variety of different calls, and some of those calls they respond to are tragic ... homicide investigations, you have deaths of children, car accidents," Ferrell said.

"...You respond to these critical incidents ... that patrol officer who was the initial responder, who saw everything firsthand, is expected to go back in service ... And the expectation is, you just forget about what you just saw, and now we expect you to just blank that out."

Once complete, the chief said officers can use the room as a respite for 15 or 20 minutes to process what they witnessed. Or, they can go there at the end of their shift, if they don't feel well enough to go home.

"They want to stay here, where their brothers and sisters are," he said.

A career in Marietta

Ferrell became a Marietta police officer in 1990 at the age of 24, and plans to retire as one. Over the years, he's worked nearly every job the department has.

Policing is in the chief's blood — his father worked for the Cobb County Police Department, reaching the rank of captain, before serving as a police chief for railroad giant CSX. The new chief recalled his father coming home from crime scenes that the young Ferrell had seen on the news. Some nights, he'd help his father get his uniform ready for the next day.

Ferrell, who lives in the city, has deep roots in Marietta. His grandparents were residents, both of his parents (and several cousins) attended Marietta High School. Ferrell himself graduated from McEachern High in Powder Springs.

Following the retirement of Flynn, who led the department for 15 years, then-Deputy Chief Ferrell was immediately appointed interim police chief. A panel conducted a national search and interviewed six finalists, and City Manager Bill Bruton ultimately settled on Ferrell, who was hired by unanimous council vote.

Flynn had recommended that the city hire Ferrell.

"And the reason for that is, by then I really knew what his skill sets were," Flynn said. "I knew that he internalized and understands the community policing philosophy better than anyone. And I know that he's got a very forward looking view of the future of the department, and is in a good position to continue to adapt the department and move forward."

Ward 5 Councilman M. Carlyle Kent chairs the council's Public Safety Committee. Kent is still in his first year on the council, but said he's already worked closely with Ferrell, who he described as approachable, accessible and a people person.

"He's just that type of person where he's involved, he shows up at some of the events ... he's visible," Kent said.

Kent said he was glad to see Ferrell appoint Michael Goins, who is African American, to the rank of major, as well as Tanya Twaddell as MPD's first female deputy chief.

"I think he's doing a fantastic job. He's putting diversity into the upper ranks of the police department," Kent said.

Crime rates

Looking at the numbers, Ferrell noted the leading driver of the crime rate is larceny — petty theft, shoplifting and the like.

"Larcenies drive our crime rate. Because it's easy to steal someone's weed eater, lawnmower, commit theft at one of our major shopping centers, because we're not inside patrolling those things," Ferrell said.

The violent crime rate has gone down in the city, Ferrell said, and he plans to keep it that way.

In 2020, the violent crime rate in the city was 3.92 crimes per 1,000 residents, according to the department.

Nationwide, the rate was 3.99 per 1,000 residents, and statewide, it was 4 per 1,000 residents, according to FBI statistics.

According to the FBI, MPD reported 285 violent crimes in 2021. In the past decade, violent crime peaked in the city in 2012 (474) before declining until 2018 (214). Then, there was an increase in 2019 (263) and 2020 (301), before ticking down again in 2021.

Property crimes have steadily declined over the last decade, according to the FBI. MPD reported about 2,624 of them in 2011; in 2021, it reported 1,562.

Criminal gangs exist in Marietta, the chief said. The department works primarily with the FBI, but also with Cobb County police and other agencies, to investigate them.

"There are some gangs in Marietta, there's gangs in Cobb County, there's gangs all across the state of Georgia, across the nation. But we have investigators assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force. ... The biggest way to combat gangs is through gathering intelligence, and working through intelligence through the FBI, utilizing those resources, and working with our partners across the county," Ferrell said.

Drugs, especially opioids, remain an issue locally and nationwide. In 2021, more than 100,000 people died of drug related overdoses in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control, and Marietta officers carry Narcan, a nasal spray which reverses opioid overdoses. They have, in some cases, saved the same person multiple times from overdosing.

The department's response, Ferrell said, revolves around educating the public on the dangers of drugs, and steering people struggling with addiction into treatment.

While reducing crime rates is always a goal of police, Ferrell said that many residents are also concerned about more mundane, quality-of-life issues. When he was a zone major, the complaints he heard at quarterly town hall meetings were often about potholes, broken streetlights and loud cars. The police work with city departments to address those problems as they arise, he said.

"We're the ones that people see the most. And we'll have the contacts inside the city to get those things repaired," he said.

Councilman Kent said Ferrell has been responsive to complaints about noise and other issues in his ward.

In addition to responding to crime, Marietta police staff Marietta City Schools with officers, unlike the Cobb County School District, which has its own police force.

Those Marietta officers look to build relationships with students, Ferrell said, that can prevent disciplinary issues before they arise. But they also have to intervene when students fight, an issue Marietta High has struggled with recently.

"Kids are going to be kids, they're going to fight," Ferrell said, later adding, "At the beginning of the school year, we had probably more than we would normally have at the high school, but that has slowed down a great deal."

Working in the schools, the chief said, is just one element of building trust with the community.

Community relations

The city as a whole, he said, supports MPD, which he said helps with recruiting. The mayor and council have also been supportive.

Ferrell said he will prioritize transparency and accountability, and said that the department instills respect in its officers.

"No one likes to be arrested," Ferrell said. "But if we're respectful to them, and we're professional, then that's all I can ask of my officers. And so when you do those things, as unfortunate as it is to put someone in jail, you're doing it the right way. And then you're not being heavy handed, you're not using excessive force."

The chief promised that complaints will be addressed, and said that he doesn't employ a full-time internal affairs investigator, because there aren't enough complaints to look into.

"So if we have a critical incident, we're going to be as open to our community as we possibly can. Even if we do something that is wrong, and we've made a mistake," he said.

Maintaining trust ensures citizens call the police when they witness a crime, he said, and that the department continues to receive the resources it needs.

"If the community doesn't trust you, you start to see things happen like you've seen on the West Coast and other areas where they're wanting to defund the police department. We don't have people in the city of Marietta saying we want to defund Marietta PD, you don't see that here," he said.

New tech and facilities

Recruiting is a challenge for departments across the country, and Ferrell said hiring and retaining officers is the main internal challenge he faces.

MPD has 12 openings out of the 139 sworn officers it employs, he said.

"All law enforcement are fishing at the same pond, so to speak, we're all looking for that quality, diverse officer to be reflective of our community," Ferrell said.

The chief tries to create a culture that attracts people, and said good benefits, salary and training are key.

The department "spends lots of money" sending people to training across the country for specialized courses — other departments may only send cops to the basic regional training academy, the chief said.

The council has also allocated $3 million in federal COVID relief funds to build a public safety training center located on land east of Sawyer Road. It will include a tower to train firefighters and police with moveable buildings to mimic real-life scenarios.

That will eliminate the need to use closed businesses or houses on the verge of demolition for training sessions, Ferrell said. And it can be used by other local agencies to train together, in anticipation of incidents where multiple agencies respond.

The department's Brazilian Jiu Jitsu program has been a great recruiting tool, the chief said, because it teaches cops to de-escalate situations and control violent suspects without having to strike them.

MPD continues to invest in new technology, Ferrell said, such as a drone program. He hopes it may one day add a "real-time crime center" akin to the one Cobb Police has built, which incorporates security video feeds and other information from across the region.

License plate reading cameras have already enhanced police's ability to track suspects, he said.

"If you come into Marietta to commit a crime, and that's what we find most folks that commit crime are coming from somewhere else, you come in here and you're in a stolen car, you're wanted, you're going to get hit by the license plate reader, and we're gonna locate you and arrest you before you do something in our city," Ferrell said.

All those technologies and training investments help attract officers, Ferrell said. But the Marietta community is also attractive in itself, he said.

"Marietta is a sophisticated city, we have our own power company, we have our own school system. We're the county seat in Cobb County. ... We have our own newspaper. It's a big city with a lot of things going on. So, a lot of opportunities for officers here," he said.