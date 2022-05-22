Marietta police’s ‘PAW’ Patrol rescues puppies who made a ‘prison break’

This could be one of the most adorable things you see today.

A group of pups in Marietta made a break for it Sunday morning, but Marietta police were able to wrangle them back into their home.

In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, Marietta police jokingly referred to the six puppies as “escapees” who made a “prison break.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said after escaping, the puppies wandered out onto Cobb Parkway before their owners realized they had gotten out.

Officer Covino and the, probably fictional, “Puppies Aimlessly Wandering” (PAW) Patrol were able to rescue the furry friends before they were hit by a car.

TRENDING STORIES:

“You just can’t make this stuff up! (Okay, maybe we did embellish a little, but you did smile, didn’t you?” the Facebook post went on to read.

In all seriousness, the department is reminding pet owners to make sure your fence is “escape resistant” and that the furriest members of your family are wearing collars with ID tags, just in case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

MPD “PAW” PATROL called into action! 🐾 SIX puppies in a fenced area decided to make a prison break this morning and got... Posted by Marietta, Georgia Police Department on Sunday, May 22, 2022

IN OTHER NEWS: