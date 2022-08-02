Marietta police: Reward now $10k in shooting of 17-year-old

Aug. 2—Marietta police announced Tuesday the reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual who killed 17-year-old Grayson Green on May 21 has been increased up to $10,000.

Green, of Marietta, was found shot at a house party at the Walton Green subdivision after police responded to reports of gunshots and a large group of young adults.

Upon arrival around 10 p.m., police found partygoers were fleeing the scene, and Green was laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was treated and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Due to the chaos of everyone fleeing while officers were attempting to render aid, only some of the witnesses were able to be interviewed on scene," Officer Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta Police Department spokesman, said at the time.

According to police, the gathering started at an Airbnb house outside the city limits, but was shut down by the homeowner. Witnesses said partiers advertised on social media that the event was being relocated to Walton Village.

Crime Stoppers initially offered a $2,000 reward for the suspect's arrest, which was matched by the apartment complex, making the initial offering $4,000.

Police asked for tips that could lead to the shooter's arrest.

"We know that a very large number of teens and young adults were present, and that numerous people witnessed the shooting," McPhilamy said. "We are calling on parents to talk with their children and anyone that was there and/or has information regarding the shooting death of Grayson Green to please have the courage to reach out to us."

Individuals with information can call Marietta police's tip line at 770-794-6990, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

"Crime Stoppers allows your tips/leads to be made completely anonymously," McPhilamy said Tuesday. "Anyone with information related to this murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers today."