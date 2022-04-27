Marietta police search for person who shot school buses with pellet gun

Apr. 27—The Marietta Police Department is asking for the public's help in apprehending a person they say shot at unoccupied school buses with a pellet gun.

"WHO IS THIS?!" MPD wrote in social media posts about the strange crime. A video posted by police shows a person walking up to the buses, stopping and shooting at them.

According to police, the suspect vandalized at least 14 different Marietta City Schools buses Monday night around 9 p.m., damaging windows and windshields. The damage was discovered Tuesday morning when bus drivers arrived to work.

"The damage all appears to have been done with a pellet handgun. Please help us spread the word and catch this criminal so they can be held accountable!" the police department wrote.

Tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or by calling the MPD tip line at (770) 794-6990.