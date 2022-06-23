Marietta police searching for man who escaped from hospital
Marietta police arrested Ulysses Roberson Wednesday night in connection to a shooting, who was then brought to a hospital. However, Roberson escaped while being treated at the hospital.
Police found Roberson on Cobb Parkway and took him to Kennestone Hospital to treat his gunshot wounds.
While at the hospital, police say he was able to break out of his handcuffs and ran away.
Investigators do not believe he is a danger to the public.
If you know where Roberson is, you’re asked to call police immediately.
