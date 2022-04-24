Marietta police seek help in search for missing man

Apr. 24—A 62-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing, the Marietta Police Department announced Saturday.

James Barnett was last seen Friday at 4 p.m. leaving the Target at 2201 Cobb Parkway South, according to police. He does not have a cell phone, and was wearing gray sweatpants, a long sleeve gray shirt, a teal Charlotte Hornets ball cap, and blue slides with black socks.

Police are asking anyone whom might have information about his whereabouts to contact the department.