Marietta police: Suspect barricaded in apartment

Oct. 14—A suspect has barricaded himself inside a Marietta apartment, and SWAT officers are on scene, the Marietta Police Department said Thursday night.

Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said police initiated an encounter with the suspect, Durrell Harris, at the Falls at Sope Creek Apartments around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Harris has "multiple full extradition warrants out of Wisconsin," McPhilamy said.

Police tried to get Harris to surrender, but he barricaded himself inside an apartment with two females, McPhilamy said.

Police forced entry into the apartment around 8:30 p.m. and were able to get a seven-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman out safely, McPhilamy said. The suspect remains inside. SWAT officers remain on scene, and police are trying to get Harris to surrender peacefully.

Harris was born in 1987, McPhilamy said. Other details, such as where he resides, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.