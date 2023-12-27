Marietta police urge residents to use ‘situational awareness’ in tossing holiday gift boxes

MARIETTA, Ga. - For many, the day after Christmas is the day to throw out any holiday trash, which might include boxes of some of your favorite gift items. Police in Marietta say those gift boxes could lead to unwanted attention if they aren’t disposed of properly.

"Most crimes are crimes of opportunity," Marietta Police Sgt. Charles McPhilamy said Tuesday.

One family’s trash could be an opening to the very opportunity authorities say criminals are in search of after the holidays.

With all the presents now unwrapped, police say that trash can look like treasure for bad actors who may be seeking to steal the items that brought you joy.

"The average person doesn’t consider what trash looks like to someone else," McPhilamy told FOX 5. "From an expensive television to a new computer, to some large electronic—whatever it is—if you’re putting that box out at the curb, you’re advertising that that’s what’s inside your home."

McPhilamy explained that it’s an easy mistake to make with all the distractions that may come with the holiday season.

"At this time of year, it’s more important than ever that we be situationally aware because we have relatives in town, or we may be traveling ourselves."

MANY HAPPY RETURNS? TWO IN FIVE SHOPPERS WILL SEND HOLIDAY GIFTS BACK

Police are urging residents to think twice about how they will handle what they plan to throw out over the next few days.

"Break down your boxes, try to cut up your boxes, put them inside of a black trash bag, put them in your own trash can before you put them out at the curb," he stated.

McPhilamy also recommended not leaving boxes or other items visible inside your car if you’re planning on making any returns at stores over the next few days.

He told FOX 5 they’re small changes that could make a big difference in how your 2023 wraps up.