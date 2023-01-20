Marietta restaurant owner charged with sexual assault of two employees

Jan. 19—Nicholas Tiliacos, the owner of Marietta's Come-N-Get-It restaurant, has been charged with sexual assault against two employees, arrest warrants show.

Both Cobb and Marietta police charged Tiliacos with multiple counts of sexual battery and cruelty to children against two individuals who worked at the restaurant. The alleged victims were underage at the time, per the warrants.

The incidents allegedly occurred over the course of two years from 2020 to 2022, both at the restaurant and at Tiliacos' home in east Cobb.

Tiliacos is accused by one victim of groping them multiple times over the two-year period without their consent.

Similar allegations of groping were made by a second victim, who also alleged the incidents took place at both the restaurant and Tiliacos' home. It was unclear if the two alleged victims still worked at the restaurant.

Joel Pugh, Tiliacos' attorney, declined to comment on the case.

Tiliacos is out on a $60,000 bond after he was charged in October. He has yet to be indicted and his case is pending, per the Cobb District Attorney's office.