Marietta teen killed in Bartow County, sheriff’s office searching for suspects

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said a response to an assault in progress ended with deputies responding to a homicide on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to an area near Parkway Station Drive in Bartow County after getting reports that someone was being assaulted.

When they arrived, they found Caleb Thomas, 19 of Marietta.

The injured teen was treated at the location by first responders before he was taken to Piedmont Cartersville Hospital.

He died from his injuries at the hospital. Deputies are now searching for suspects from the incident.

Witnesses reported a silver four-door Toyota Tacoma parked in the area and Thomas was seen running away from the truck, as two men chased him down.

The witnesses told the sheriff’s office that the two men had assaulted the victim before he left the Toyota.

Deputies said they are searching for the suspects, who they believe to be in their 20s.

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division asks that anyone with information about the incident call them at 770-382-5050 ext. 6025.

