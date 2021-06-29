Marietta teen wanted in deadly shooting

Jun. 29—Marietta police are searching for a 17-year-old they believe is responsible for shooting and killing 30-year-old Norval Bailey earlier this month, police announced Monday.

Donald Bannister, also known as "Lil Ghost," of Marietta, is wanted for felony murder. Police say Bannister is a "known identified gang member and should be considered armed and dangerous." MPD spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said Bannister is known to law enforcement and urged the public to not have direct contact with him.

Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. on June 15 to an apartment on Massachusetts Street after a shooting was reported. There, they found Bailey unresponsive, bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Bailey was treated on scene and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m.

Police canvassed the area that night and identified three persons of interest and a vehicle they believe was used to leave the area after the shooting. On the morning of June 16, police secured arrest warrants for Bannister and two accomplices, along with search warrants for two nearby apartments, police said. Marietta and Cobb police SWAT teams searched the apartments at about 12:30 on June 16 and by the evening had arrested Sherman Johnson, 30, of Marietta. Johnson was charged with tampering with evidence.

Johnson was booked into the Cobb County jail on June 16 and remains there, per jail records. He is ineligible for bond.

Police also recovered the weapon used in the shooting and the get-away car, which was found unoccupied and impounded.

The identity of the third accomplice has not yet been released. McPhilamy said he has been interviewed, but police have not yet determined whether he should be charged.

"Just because you were around when something happened, doesn't mean (we) can charge you with something," McPhilamy said.

The motive in the shooting is not yet known, McPhilamy said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting or Bannister's location is asked to call 911, MPD Detective Jenell Parker at (770) 794-5398, Agent Paul Reynolds at (770) 794-5583 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.