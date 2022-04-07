Marietta woman arrested for allegedly assaulting man with hammer

Apr. 7—A Marietta woman allegedly assaulted a man with a hammer on Sunday, police said.

At around 3 a.m., Isabel Alvarez, 29, arrived at her Marietta home and struck the man with the hammer, according to what Alvarez's daughter, who was in the house, told police.

Police located the hammer that was allegedly used and saw blood splatter all over the kitchen floor along with lacerations to the victim's arm, a bite mark on his arm, and a scratch on his face, according to her arrest warrant.

Alvarez faces a felony for aggravated assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor for child endangerment.

She was released from Cobb jail with a $15,000 bond on Tuesday.