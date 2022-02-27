Marietta woman killed in hit-and-run on Franklin Gateway

Feb. 27—A Marietta woman was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run on Franklin Gateway, just south of its intersection with Delk Road, according to police.

Shakena Bates, 40, was walking on Franklin Gateway, across the road from the Holiday Inn, when she was struck by a red Dodge Challenger sedan, according to the Marietta Police Department. The car fled, and its driver failed to call 911 or attempt to help Bates, police said.

Police later identified the driver as 34-year-old Danilo Barrow, they said. He is facing several charges, including hit-and-run and first-degree vehicular homicide, both felonies.

Police are still investigating the collision and have asked anyone with information to contact Officer Nick St. Onge at 770-794-5352.