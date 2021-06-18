Marietta woman is latest suspect in Gilmer County murder

Jun. 18—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued an arrest warrant for Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion of Marietta, alleging her involvement in the April murder of a woman in Gilmer County.

The GBI says Encarnacion, 28, was last seen in Mexico. She is the latest suspect to be named in the ongoing investigation of the death of Rossana Delgado of Bethlehem, whose body was found in a cabin on April 20.

Delgado was last seen four days prior, investigators say, when she was working as a cab driver in DeKalb County.

Last month, the agency announced the apprehension of Megan Colone, 30, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, and Juan Antonio Vega, 25, in Mexico. Garcia and Vega are also Cobb residents.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the case to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.