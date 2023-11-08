Marietta woman shot in the neck, killed after getting argument with another woman, police say
A 36-year-old woman is dead after an argument ended in gunfire over the weekend.
Marietta police say several people had gathered outside of a home on Roosevelt Circle on Nov. 4 when two women got into a verbal argument.
They say around 8 p.m. Kiyanna Brito, 28 of Woodstock, pulled out a .40 caliber Glock 23 pistol and shot Tyeshia Price in the neck.
Price died from her injuries.
Brito was arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
She is being held in the Cobb County Detention Center.
