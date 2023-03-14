Marijuana and a bong part of several witnesses' testimony in Jeffrey Thomas trial

The accuser testified that suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas smoked marijuana just minutes before sexually assaulting her.

The state police forensic scientist testified that his DNA was not on the water pipe that the accuser testified he had used.

Thomas is on trial with charges of sexually and physically assaulting a woman he met at a local dealership where she worked and where he bought his vehicle, the accuser testified earlier in the trial.

Brenna Brown, state police forensic DNA scientist, who has performed some 1,500 DNA testing, described how DNA works and can be used as evidence in a trial. She also described what she found on the items taken from the woman's house during the investigation.

What she did not find was DNA belonging to Thomas on the bong, she testified.

In the opening statement by defense attorney Ryan Tutera, he told the jurors his roadmap of the case included a "marijuana grow" in the accuser's basement. The fact that she used marijuana and she testified that on Sept. 18, 2021, so did Thomas, has made the bong and the marijuana central to some of the testimony presented on Monday and Tuesday.

The defense team for Jeff Thomas, Eric Jackson Lurie (left) and Ryan Tutera (right), both of Pittsburgh, enter the Somerset County Courthouse.

The name of the windowless, small room in the basement — "the grow room" — was basically a joke between friends, the accuser's best friend said from the witness stand. No marijuana was grown there. In fact, nothing was really grown there. It was just a name given to the empty room, she testified.

The accuser admitted to smoking marijuana in her home "for medicinal purposes," but that she did not grow the "weed" there. Her best friend, who was often with the woman in her home, backed up the denial in testimony Monday, describing the room in her friend's basement as 4 feet by 6 feet with no lights and no windows.

When the accuser first went to talk to the state police in Ebensburg about the night she claims Thomas had sexually and physically assaulted, she was honest about smoking marijuana, she testified.

While there, she was asked by the police to help them by telephoning Thomas first and then later meeting with him in a public place to see if she could get him to talk about that night.

"I said I wouldn't work with them if I was going to get in trouble for having a small amount of marijuana (in her home)," she said. She thought she might be facing a possession charge of a small amount of marijuana for personal use if they entered her home.

In fact, she testified that on the night of the attack, on his second try, Thomas was able to take a hit from her bong filled with marijuana that was sitting back on a shelf near the front door and her coat rack. It was placed there because she did not want smoke in her house and she could easily open the door and blow the smoke outside, she said.

The woman testified what police would find when they entered her house to gather evidence of the alleged sexual and physical assault would include the bong on the shelf in her living room and a small amount of marijuana she kept in an airtight jar and a grinder, used to break down marijuana pieces, in her basement.

"They knew exactly where it was," she said.

The woman testified that a trooper, who was asking her questions about the occurrence, told her that when police arrived if they found those items "in plain sight" it would have to be reported.

"It couldn't be in eyesight," she testified she was told. She later called a friend and asked him to move the items — the bong, the grinder and the small jar — to the basement steps, where she had a hiding place, she said.

No DNA

On Tuesday morning at the trial, Lewis Skiles, a friend who worked with her and with whom she was intimate at the time of the incident, responded to a question by the prosecution while on the stand, "Absolutely not," when asked "Is (the woman) a marijuana farmer?"

