Marijuana businesses want to share address; Taunton homeless shelter moves: Top stories

Are marijuana edibles and cultivation coming to Sherwood Drive in Taunton?

KBD Associates and Tower 3, both cannabis companies, want to grow marijuana and make edibles side-by-side on Sherwood Drive.

Cannabis companies KBD Associates and Tower 3 LLC are seeking approval to open a marijuana cultivation and manufacturing facility at this site on Sherwood Drive.

KBD Associates wants to make marijuana edibles and Tower 3 wants to grow marijuana at the same address. Both have host community agreements with the city.

Gazette Reporter Ed Baker has the story on what to know about the proposed businesses.

Retail marijuana: Are marijuana edibles and cultivation coming to Sherwood Drive in Taunton? What to know

'Helping those in distress': Taunton homeless shelter moves to new location

Catholic Social Services CEO Susan Mazzarella said Samaritan House’s new homeless shelter in a former rectory at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish is helping “the unhoused.”

Catholic Social Services CEO Susan Mazzarella describes the services that are offered to homeless people who stay at the Samaritan House during a dedication of the facility on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

“The work carried on here for individuals who are unhoused mirrors the same virtues in the (Biblical) parable,” she said during a dedication of the shelter at 80 Bay St. in Taunton by Fall River Diocese officials.

Here's a look at the new space, why they moved, and the care they offer.

'Helping those in distress': Taunton homeless shelter moves to new location. What to know

TMLP linemen crack $100K in overtime alone. Here are top 10 highest paid workers in 2022

Which Taunton Municipal Lighting Plant employees made the most in 2022? The Gazette analyzed salary data to get the answer.

More than two thirds made more than $100k in 2022, with overtime pay being a major factor.

These are the Top 10.

TMLP salaries: TMLP linemen crack $100K in overtime alone. Here are top 10 highest paid workers in 2022

DA: Easton man in hostile relationship kills Raynham woman, then himself

An Easton man broke into the Raynham home of a woman he was in a hostile relationship with and killed her before taking his own life, prosecutors said.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney's office are investigating an "apparent murder-suicide" that occurred early in the morning on July Fourth.

This is the information that was available at the time of this writing.

Under investigation: DA: Easton man in hostile relationship kills Raynham woman, then himself

8 more Middleboro teens charged in triple stabbing at fire pit party

Eight additional teens have been charged with assault and battery in connection with a triple stabbing during an outdoor fire pit party near Wall Street on Friday, June 23, Police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a written statement on July 5.

The charges come on the heels of the arraignment on June 26 of Jayden Wainwright, 18, of Middleboro on an attempted murder charge in connection with the same incident.

The latest charges involve two additional adults and six juveniles "that were allegedly involved in the incident,” Perkins said.

'Out of control': 8 more Middleboro teens charged in triple stabbing at fire pit party

