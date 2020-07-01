Marijuana Company of America Announces the Appointment of current Board of Directors Member, Themistocles (Tim) Psomiadis as EVP Mergers & Acquisitions

- Mr. Psomiadis has been a member of the Board of Directors since February 28, 2020. In his new executive position, Tim will participate in a broad range of opportunities both in the US and in Brazil by attracting, analyzing, and negotiating potential alliances and acquisitions that benefit MCOA. He will work closely with the Company's Brazilian based Board Member, Mr. Marco Guerrero, to launch MCOA's new Brazilian venture.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marijuana Company of America, Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, today announced the appointment of Themistocles (Tim) Psomiadis as Executive Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Company since February 28, 2020. Tim Psomiadis is a US citizen currently residing in South Charleston, SC. His appointment as EVP Mergers & Acquisitions comes to strengthen MCOA's expertise in corporate finance. He will be instrumental in the implementation of the Company's strategy of accelerating their growth through key acquisitions.

Mr. Psomiadis has considerable experience working both in the US and in Latin America. He is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish and Greek, and his expertise will be extremely valuable in advancing the Company's growth strategy through the acquisition of companies that can expand MCOA's presence in the Cannabis industry. He will be a strong contributor in helping the Company reach their goals. Tim Psomiadis will work closely with Marco Guerrero in establishing the Company's presence in the Brazilian market, and using it as a base to expand into other countries in Mercosur and the rest of Latin America. Mr. Jesus Quintero, CEO commented: "The addition of Tim to our group, as both member of the board and Executive Vice President of Mergers of Acquisitions is a true game changer for our Company. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that is invaluable to MCOA. Tim is very well connected and respected in the industry and working together with Marco he will help us launch this endeavor." Mr. Psomiadis stated: "I am truly honored and excited to join MCOA as it ramps up its growth and expansion plans, especially our Latin American and European operations."

About Marijuana Company of America Inc.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name hempSMART™, which targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing and retail sales program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) joint ventures and acquisitions of business entities engaged in the growth and sale of hemp and cannabis products in jurisdictions where cultivation is legal; and (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas as market opportunities in this segment mature and develop.