Marijuana deal at center of South Bend teenager's murder, officials say

SOUTH BEND — Officials have filed murder and drug dealing charges against a South Bend man in connection to the murder of a teenager on Oct. 21, saying Sidney Hockaday had agreed to meet the 16-year-old to sell him marijuana prior to the shooting.

Court documents reveal Hockaday, 39, turned himself in to the South Bend Police Department a week after the shooting that left Noelle Riggins dead in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

South Bend officers were initially called to Pennsylvania Avenue, which is off Fellows Street, in the afternoon of Oct. 21 for reports of a shooting. Police found Riggins lying on a lawn with gunshot injuries; he was declared dead on the scene.

According to court documents, police also found two cell phones, one belonging to Riggins and the other to Hockaday. Messages from Hockaday's phone showed he had set up a meeting with Riggins at the Pennsylvania Avenue address to sell him some marijuana immediately before the shooting.

Why the apparent drug deal turned into a homicide is unclear, though witnesses at the scene said they saw a gold Chevy Tahoe drive up to the lawn Riggins was found on and open its passenger door as gunshots rang out. After allegedly identifying one of the cellphones as Hockaday's, investigators went to Hockaday's house, court documents state, where they found the Tahoe in an alley behind the home.

The vehicle was registered to Hockaday, court documents say, and the Tahoe had multiple shell casings still in it. Officers also got a warrant to search Hockaday's house and allegedly found "a significant amount of drug evidence," including "hundreds of grams of marijuana."

Hockaday was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail last week and now faces one count of murder and two counts of dealing marijuana. Prosecutors also have filed a firearm enhancement that could add additional prison time to whatever sentence Hockaday receives, if he is convicted.

South Bend Tribune: Marijuana deal at center of South Bend teenager's murder