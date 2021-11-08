New marijuana decriminalization effort weighed in U.S. House -report

FILE PHOTO: Cannabis product boxes are displayed at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) trade show in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation that would decriminalize marijuana and establish a tax on cannabis sales was being developed by Republican Representative Nancy Mace with the goal of introducing it in the U.S. House of Representatives later this month, according to media reports.

Marijuana Moment reported that the bill attempts to mark a compromise measure that would not be as far-reaching as more comprehensive bills others in Congress have been seeking.

Aides to Mace were not immediately available for comment and Reuters has not confirmed either the contents of a potential bill she might be working on or whether she is close to introducing any such bill.

Eighteen U.S. states, most recently Connecticut in June, as well as the District of Columbia, have legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Marijuana, which remains prohibited by federal law, has been approved for medical use in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

On Friday, Marijuana Moment reported that a draft of the "States Reform Act" legislation was being circulated, with a final version being readied within weeks.

Cannabis stocks advanced on Monday after reports of legislation being drafted.

Mace is a first-term House member. According to Marijuana Moment, her bill would put the interstate regulation of marijuana under the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which is an agency within the Treasury Department. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also would have a limited role in regulating products, according to the report.

Recreational cannabis use would be limited to those 21 and older and much like federal controls on alcohol, there would be advertising restrictions on marijuana.

There are few legislative weeks remaining in this session of the deeply divided Congress and it was unclear how much lawmakers will be able to get done once the 2022 midterm election campaigns get started early next year.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AMC Will Sell Its Beloved Popcorn Outside of Movie Theaters

    AMC Theatres Perfectly Popcorn, a product pulled from the same recipe the brand has been selling in theaters since 1920, will be available in supermarkets, malls and more starting in 2022

  • Theater chain AMC explores NFTs after big screen return boosts sales

    (Reuters) -AMC Entertainment's chief said on Monday the theater chain was in talks with Hollywood studios to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs), after the company handily beat estimates for quarterly revenue as moviegoers returned to the big screen. "This is the 21st century after all, and it would seem that there may be a real opportunity for AMC in these areas," CEO Adam Aron said in a post-earnings call, referring to its foray into NFTs, a type of digital asset which uses blockchain to record the ownership of items such as images and videos. The world's largest movie-theater company had struggled during the pandemic as attendance came to a standstill, but rising COVID-19 vaccinations, easing curbs and new titles such as "Shang-Chi" and "Black Widow" are helping fill up cinema halls again.

  • Missing teen rescued after using distress hand gesture from TikTok

    A girl reported missing from North Carolina was rescued in Kentucky after she signaled for help with a hand gesture made popular on TikTok, law enforcement officials said. Driving the news: The girl was reported missing by her parents last week, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky. A driver called the police after seeing a girl using a signal, popularized by TikTok, to indicate she needed help. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The

  • COVID-19 pill: Pfizer plans to file for authorization by Thanksgiving

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani talks about the emergence of Pfizer's pill-based treatment for COVID-19 still in testing and how President Biden's Build Back Better plan aims to lower Medicare and Medicaid prescription drug costs.

  • Coty Inc. posts fiscal first quarter earnings, group revenues of $1.37B

    Coty Inc., the multinational beauty company that bought Kylie Jenner Cosmetics, has posted fiscal first quarter earnings, showing exceptional growth as its stock surges.

  • Why Cronos Group, Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Other Cannabis Stocks Soared Today

    What happened  The week started off on a high note for cannabis investors. Here's how some of the most popular marijuana stocks fared today: Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), up 25.7% Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), up 15.

  • Earnings season has given ‘market participants a shot in the arm’: Strategist

    State Street Global Advisors Chief Portfolio Strategist Gaurav Mallik joins Yahoo Finance to talk about the Fed's outlook, market demand, and energy price trends.

  • Why Cronos Group Shares Are Moving Higher Today

    Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) is trading higher Monday following reports of a Republican-led marijuana legalization bill. According to reports from Marijuana Moment, the bill is a compromise between simple descheduling as proposed by other Republican lawmakers and wide-ranging legislation proposed by Democratic lawmakers. The marijuana bill, titled the States Reform Act, is currently considered preliminary, but a final version is expected to be filed as soon as this month. Marijuana Moment rep

  • Crypto Market Cap Hits $3 Trillion; Avalanche, Loopring, Ethereum At All-Time Highs

    The overall market cap of cryptocurrencies crossed the $3-trillion mark on Monday, according to data from CoinGecko. What Happened: The market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit a three-week high of $66,400, gaining 6% in the last 24 hours. The coin had a daily trading volume of $34 billion at the time of writing and accounted for 43.17% of the crypto market. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, rose to an all-time high of $4,762 during Asian tra

  • Crowell man arrested on child pornography charges

    Multiple agencies investigated alleged Internet crimes involving child pornography that led them from Wisconsin to rural Texas.

  • American Airlines sees ‘fantastic’ demand as travel ban lifts

    Robert Isom, president of American Airlines, shares his perspective on air travel as the U.S. resumes international travel.

  • Travel 'confidence level' is surging amid COVID-19 vaccinations: Vacasa CEO

    Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts joins Yahoo Finance to discuss holiday travel trends in late 2021 and into 2022.

  • Republicans’ Cop26 hopes undermined by colleagues’ climate disdain

    Delegation aims to portray party as engaged even as Republicans back home have downplayed and dismissed climate change Trump at a rally in Charleston, West Virginia, in 2018. Republican disdain for climate science was embodied by Trump, who famously called it a ‘hoax’. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters A handful of Republican members of Congress have arrived at the UN climate talks in Glasgow in an attempt to portray the party as engaged on the climate crisis, with this message already badly under

  • Agrify aims to be the fastest-growing cannabis company

    Agrify currently sells computer-controlled vertical farming units for cannabis. The company is quickly going vertical itself, adding features and acquiring more companies as it builds out a total solution provider for the cannabis industry. Agrify aims to be the grower's only system and sells a platform that offers unparalleled control over the growing process.

  • EV stocks pop after Congress passes infrastructure bill, Tesla falls on Musk tweet

    Stocks related to electric vehicles jumped on Monday after Congress passed an infrastructure bill. Tesla fell after Elon Musk tweeted about selling 10% of his stake.

  • Meme Coin Shiba Inu Shares the Spotlight With Market Stalwarts

    SHIB investors are feeling the shade as their favorite meme coin tumbles in the shadow of its larger peers.

  • Leaked Document Shows How Legal Weed Could Go Horribly Wrong

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastAs an emerging industry with sky-high revenue projections, lofty social-justice promises, and ground rules currently being written from scratch, no business in America prompts ready comparisons to Silicon Valley like legal cannabis.But though analysts project legal weed sales to balloon from $17.5 billion last year to $70 billion by 2028—exponential growth fueled by the beginning of adult-use sales in East Coast states like New York and the poten

  • State Farm backs Aaron Rodgers after vaccine comments

    Insurance company State Farm called Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers a "great ambassador" for the company on Monday and said he is allowed to have "his own personal point of view" on vaccines.Driving the news: After testing positive for COVID-19, Rodgers confirmed on the "Pat McAfee Show" last week that he had been unvaccinated, despite previous statements that he had been "immunized." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Apex Marketing found that Rodgers

  • AMD partners with Meta, seeks to 'advance semiconductor ecosystem in United States,' CEO says

    AMD CEO Lisa Su speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about the semiconductor manufacturer's new partnership with Meta, formerly Facebook, and their growth within the United States' semiconductor industry.

  • Missing teenager uses hand signals to be rescued

    A missing teenager was rescued after a 911 caller reported she used hand gestures that indicate domestic violence.