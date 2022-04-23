🌱A Marijuana Dispensary May Be Coming To Pawtucket + R.I. Covid Risk

Good day, people of Pawtucket! Karena Garrity here with a fresh issue of the Pawtucket Daily.

It is very likely that a medical marijuana dispensary is coming to town. Mother Earth Wellness, the last applicant standing in Zone 6, is owned by Joe Pakuris, who also owns Kitchen and Countertop of New England on Esten Avenue in Pawtucket. If approved, the dispensary will reportedly be located in the same building as the kitchen store. The R.I. Department of Business Regulation sent out a notice Friday that “an announcement relating to the Medical Marijuana Compassion Center Selection in Zone 6” would take place next Friday, April 29th. Mother Earth Wellness is the only applicant “qualified and eligible” for selection. (WPRI.com) The entire state of Rhode Island is now under the same 'medium' category risk for Covid-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC recommends staying up to date with vaccinations and getting a COVID-19 test when experiencing symptoms. (Patch) Police are currently investigating a call to a private preparatory school on Providence's Eastside on Thursday. The caller reportedly said he wanted to "donate an AR-15." He said his name was "Ethan Crumbley," (Crumbley is the suspect in the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan). The school was placed on lockdown, and law enforcement was called. (GoLocalProv)

Pawtucket Police Department: "It's that time again, time for the 9 pm routine! Make sure all valuables are removed from your vehicle, make sure your vehicle is locked, and check all exterior doors and windows to make sure they are also locked."(Facebook)

Pawtucket YMCA: "Is your calendar marked for #HealthyKidsDay on April 30? The Y has an exciting day planned with games and activities to keep kids moving and learning. Bring your whole family to enjoy this free, fun-filled event." (Facebook)

Heritage Alliance of Pawtucket: Mineral Spring Cemetery on Saturday, April 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Facebook)

