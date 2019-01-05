Marijuana Earnings Reports Are Going to Be Particularly Tricky in 2019

Last year will almost certainly go down as the greatest in history for the marijuana industry. In October, after many years of promises from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada legalized recreational marijuana, lifting the curtain on what had been nine decades of prohibition. When fully ramped up, we should see upwards of $5 billion in annual sales added to the industry.

The U.S. cannabis industry delivered plenty to cheer about as well, with the Farm Bill being signed into law, thereby legalizing hemp and hemp-based cannabidiol, and the Food and Drug Administration giving the green light to the very first cannabis-derived drug.

You could rightly say that the marijuana industry is flowering right before our eyes.

But as we barrel into what's traditionally the kickoff for earnings season, marijuana stock investors are going to have their hands full more so than the average investor. Whereas most operating results tend to be straightforward with non-cannabis companies, pot stock investors have a few extra things to worry about.

IFRS accounting adjustments

To begin with, Canadian-based marijuana stocks follow International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which are different from the generally accepting accounting principles (GAAP) you're probably used to in the United States. When it comes to marijuana stocks, which are treated as agricultural companies, IFRS accounting leads to some of the wackiest revisions you'll ever see on an income statement.

It begins with recognizing the "fair value of biological assets." This is pretty much a fancy way of saying that the marijuana growers have to make an educated guess as to how much their crop is worth based on the current stage of the growing cycle. That's right: As cannabis plants grow, flower, are harvested and processed, their value can change. Growers need to note this change throughout the growing cycle by adjusting the value of their crop.

If that's not enough, growers are also responsible for factoring in their expected costs of goods sold. This estimate is almost always done well before the company has actually sold the product.

And, as the icing on the cake, this fair-value adjustment is done above the line. This means, should the adjustment be a positive number, it could turn cost of goods sold, which is an expense we'd subtract from total revenue, into a positive number that gets added to revenue, thereby leading to a higher gross profit. With growers in a state of rapid capacity expansion, IFRS accounting is likely to lead to positive fair-value adjustments and, as a result, positive earnings per share in some instances.

For example, hydroponic giant CannTrust Holdings (NASDAQOTH: CNTTF) has recorded 29.5 million Canadian dollars in sales through the first nine months of 2018, to go along with CA$9.2 million in costs of goods sold. That's a gross profit of CA$20.3 million. However, CannTrust recorded a CA$17.2 million fair-value change in inventory sold that adversely impacted its gross profit and a CA$41.7 million unrealized gain on changes to the fair value of its biological assets. Ultimately, CannTrust has generated an IFRS accounting-based gross profit of CA$44.8 million, despite reporting just CA$29.5 million in sales.