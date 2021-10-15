Marijuana edibles found in Lexington Co. elementary teacher’s class lands her in SC jail

A Lexington County elementary school teacher was arrested after a student allegedly pulled a pack of marijuana edibles from a reward box the teacher kept for her students, sheriff’s deputies said.

Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, who is a teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School, was charged with possession of a schedule 1 drug. She turned herself in to Lexington County deputies Friday morning.

An edible is a food product like a candy or a baked good that contains marijuana or the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, THC. Edibles are illegal in South Carolina.

On Sept. 23, deputies were told about a student pulling the candy edibles from a reward box Weiss used for her students, according to a sheriff’s department statement. Weiss allegedly took the edibles away from the child and told him to choose something else from the box.

When the child went to pick another treat, he allegedly grabbed another pack of edibles, according to the release. No children ate any of the marijuana edibles.

Weiss was placed on administrative leave after deputies notified the school, according to a statement from the Lexington One School District.

The next day, Lexington County deputies searched Weiss’ home and found packs of edibles similar to those picked by the students, according to the statement.

Weiss was fired Wednesday, according to the school district.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” Superintendent Greg Little said in a statement. “It is unacceptable for a staff member to potentially threaten the wellbeing of a child. We will continue to work to ensure all of our children have a safe environment to learn and grow.”

Weiss is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.