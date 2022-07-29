Marijuana-filled shampoo leads cops to drug-smuggling ring in SC jail, officials say

A marijuana-filled shampoo bottle led to the discovery of a drug ring at a South Carolina jail, officials told news outlets.

Now, at least 10 people are facing charges in the smuggling scheme, WCIV reported on Thursday, July 28.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets the investigation kicked off in June after someone tried to leave shampoo for a county jail inmate. Upon taking a closer look, officials said they discovered about 50 grams — less than 2 ounces — of marijuana hidden in the liquid.

Recorded phone calls reportedly revealed that people outside the jail conspired with inmates to smuggle items inside.

In addition to marijuana, officials told WCBD that cellphones, cigarettes and explicit photos were bound for people behind bars. Some of the contraband was “stashed” in the trash can of a jail restroom, the TV station reported.

As of July 28, almost a dozen people faced charges, which ranged from criminal conspiracy to “furnishing contraband to a prisoner,” according to WCSC. Deputies have asked anyone with tips to call 843-549-2211.

The Colleton County Jail is in Walterboro, roughly 50 miles west of Charleston.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on July 29.

Taco trucks with cartel ties served as drug trafficking sites, SC officials say