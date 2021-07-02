Marijuana found at scene of shooting outside Joplin Walmart store

Jul. 2—Officers responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday afternoon found some marijuana and spent casings scattered across a couple of parking spaces outside a Walmart store in Joplin.

Sgt. Tom Bowin said the 3:30 p.m. incident in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2623 W. Seventh St. remained under investigation Thursday without any arrests having been made.

Bowin said no injuries were reported in the incident. But officers found about 36 grams of marijuana scattered on the ground, along with the casings.