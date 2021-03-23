Marijuana grow, more than a pound of meth, multiple guns seized on Sunday

Mar. 23—A brandishing call in Morgantown's North Hills neighborhood led to marijuana grow, more than a pound of meth, weapons and a man being charged with 10 felonies.

Isaac C. King, 30, of Morgantown, is charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, receiving or transferring stolen goods, five counts person prohibited from possessing firearms, and child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Deputes were sent to Tremont Street at 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a brandishing, according to a criminal complaint. They met with the victim who said King held a silver handgun to her head to stop her from leaving. She was able to leave by running outside where a friend picked her up.

The complaint said she was in extreme fear for her safety.

After speaking with the victim, deputies went to King's home to talk with him about the incident. He came outside and his side of the story was the same as the victim's until the part about the gun, according to the complaint.

King said he didn't have firearms and refused to allow deputies to search the house. A search warrant was obtained.

Deputies found 65 marijuana plants in a growing operation with a system of lights and fans, according to the complaint. A total of 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine in two packages, one of which contained five smaller bags of meth was also found. As was a jar of money with $6, 997 and five guns.

Two of the guns were silver handguns that matched the description by the victim and were reported as stolen, the complaint said. An AK assault rifle, DPMS assault rifle and SKS rifle were also found. King was convicted of unlawful assault in 2011 and is not allowed to own firearms.

"It really means a lot. It means our guys are out there doing it, " Sheriff Perry Palmer said. "Drugs, it's a never ending battle. We continue to fight it."

Story continues

Palmer said he had to give credit to his guys on midnight shift including arresting deputy C. King, Deputy J. Ward and the other midnight deputies who assisted.

King's 4-year-old daughter was also in the home and was sitting on the couch next to the drug paraphernalia, the complaint said. She also had easy access to the drugs and guns that were found.

Palmer said a family member took custody of the child.

King was arraigned by Magistrate Todd Gaujot and is being held in North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $250, 000 bond.