Marijuana microbusiness proposed in Pinckney, village planners to review Dec. 4

PINCKNEY — A recreational marijuana microbusiness has been proposed for a vacant piece of land in Pinckney.

Village planners are set to review an application for a special land use permit Dec. 4 and could vote to recommend the village council approve the land use at a future meeting.

Northville resident Marco Lytwyn plans to establish Essence, a marijuana establishment that would sell, grow, and process marijuana products. There would be a few more steps required, including getting a Class A marijuana microbusiness license from the village and site plan approval.

If approved, it would be constructed on vacant land at 1268 E. M-36 between Wendy's and Taco Bell.

A marijuana microbusiness is proposed for vacant land between Taco Bell and Wendy's in Pinckney, shown Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

Lytwyn declined to comment ahead of the planning commission meeting. He is expected to give a presentation at the meeting.

Proposed plans for Essence, which are preliminary, include a retail showroom with a cashier, waiting lobby and check-in. They also show space for a grow room, storage, and processing.

In Michigan, Class A marijuana microbusinesses are allowed to grow up to 300 plants on site and process and sell marijuana and marijuana infused products to customers 21 and up.

A second parcel at the location could also be developed, but it is unknown what it could be.

A preliminary architectural rendering shows plans for Essence, a marijuana microbusiness proposed in Pinckney

Pinckney officials passed an ordinance amendment Sept. 25 to add the category after the state added Class A marijuana microbusinesses to the types of businesses allowed in the state, village Zoning Administrator Julie Durkin said.

The village's planning commission will review Lytwyn's request for a special land use permit at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4 at Village Hall, at 220 S. Howell St.

Status of marijuana business in Pinckney

So far, one marijuana establishment has secured licenses and other approvals since voters in Pinckney approved a 2020 ballot proposal to allow marijuana businesses in the village.

The Means Project has been under construction at the former Pinckney Elementary, but construction seems to have slowed. That project secured three licenses — retail, processing, and a grow operation.

Pinckney is the first municipality in Livingston County to allow marijuana businesses after voters ended a previous ban on such establishments. Voters approved the measure 54.3% to 45.7%.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Four types of marijuana business licenses are currently available in the village, including for the Class A microbusiness, another microbusiness, a safety compliance facility, and a secure transportation operation.

Village Clerk Jill Chapman said she has received inquiries but no one else has applied.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Marijuana microbusiness proposed in Pinckney