Marijuana in the military? A push in Congress would loosen cannabis rules, ease recruitment crisis

WASHINGTON − Bipartisan lawmakers in Congress are looking to relax guidelines surrounding marijuana use for military members − in part as a solution to bolster recruitment efforts for the armed services.

Conservative firebrand Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is the latest lawmaker to propose a change to the military's standards when it comes to cannabis. The Florida representative introduced an amendment Thursday that would end cannabis testing for military members.

He proposed the amendment as an addition to the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an annual reauthorization of military programs that Congress passes each year.

Gaetz's amendment proposes eliminating cannabis testing at the time of a service member's enlistment or when they are receiving commission as an officer.

"Our military is facing a recruitment and retainment crisis unlike any other time in American history," he tweeted. "I do not believe that prior use of cannabis should exclude Americans from enlisting in the armed forces. We should embrace them for stepping up to serve our country."

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, medical use of marijuana is legal in 38 states and the District of Columbia. In 23 states and the District of Columbia, legislatures have passed measures to regulate cannabis for non-medical use.

The military has been facing a recruitment crisis in recent years, deploying different strategies to bolster numbers such as offering bonuses and rescinding for one week in 2022 the requirements that recruits have a high school diploma or its equivalent.

The idea of loosening guidelines for marijuana as a solution to recruitment isn't new. In 2017, the army relaxed the process for granting waivers for marijuana use after being faced with an increasing demand for new soldiers.

House, Senate propose amendments loosening cannabis rules

National Harbor, MD, USA; Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 3, 2023.

Bipartisan lawmakers in addition to Gaetz have proposed amendments to the NDAA to loosen the military's rules on marijuana use.

The Congressional Cannabis Caucus proposed an amendment that would allow doctors from the Department of Veterans Affairs to recommend cannabis as a treatment to patients in states where it is legal for medical use. The amendment has the backing from both sides of the aisle including Reps. Brian Mast, R-Fla.; Barbara Lee, D-Calif.; Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore. and Dave Joyce, R-Ohio.

Mast, who served for 12 years in the army, and Blumenauer introduced a standalone bill earlier this year to make medical cannabis an option for veterans.

“Our veteran population is facing multiple epidemics, including addiction and suicide, and we owe it to them to make sure they’ve got every tool possible in the arsenal to deal with the impacts of battle - that includes medical cannabis," Mast said in March.

Lee and Joyce, co-chairs of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, and Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, introduced a standalone Veterans Medical Marijuana Safe Harbor Act that allows Veterans Affairs doctors to discuss and recommend medical marijuana to veterans in states where it is legal. The legislation also appropriates funding to conduct research on the effectiveness of medical marijuana treating chronic pain.

Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales also introduced an amendment that would allow military members to possess, use or consume any product containing hemp, a type of cannabis.

And Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., proposed an amendment that would prohibit the denial of security clearances by an agency if an individual used marijuana in a state where it is legalized.

