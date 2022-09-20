Marijuana plants found, Saltillo man charged with felony drug possession

Sep. 19—SALTILLO — A domestic call turned into a felony drug arrest after police reportedly found marijuana plants growing at a Saltillo residence.

Saltillo police responded to a 911 call Sept. 28 concerning a disturbance at a Saltillo address. The responding officers determined that a domestic disturbance had occurred.

During the investigation, officers also learned that several marijuana plants were being grown at this residence.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence uncovered several marijuana plants, a handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Sean Michael Hettinger, 54, of Prinston Drive, Saltillo was carried to Lee County Jail and charged with felony possession of marijuana along with misdemeanor charges. He has since been released on bond.

william.moore@djournal.com