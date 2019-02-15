Marijuana Stock Consolidation Is Really Picking Up in This Area

Ready or not, the green rush is underway. Last year, Canada ended nine decades of recreational marijuana prohibition and, as of Oct. 17, 2018, rolled out the red carpet for adult consumers and investors alike. This recreational weed legalization, along with two-thirds of U.S. states having now legalized cannabis in some capacity, has paved a path to rapid growth in the North American pot market.

Just how rapid, you ask? Though it's a matter of source and opinion, a recent report from Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics is calling for 38% global sales growth in 2019 to $16.9 billion and a more than doubling in global sales between 2018 and 2022 to $31.3 billion.

Two businessmen in suits shaking hands, as if in agreement. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian cannabis consolidation is occurring at a snail's pace

Clearly, there are going to be big winners from the rise of legal cannabis. Then again, there are also going to be losers and lollygaggers; and it's impossible to tell which companies are going to fall into which categories as of yet. About the only certainty, as with practically any high-growth industry, is that it's overcrowded. Consolidation among marijuana companies is a must over the next couple of years in order to ensure branding and pricing power, cost controls, and margin integrity.

Yet, truth be told, we haven't seen much in the way of consolidation. Sure, we've seen the acquisition-hungry Aurora Cannabis gobble up its fair share of cannabis growers since the beginning of 2018, but we really haven't witnessed a lot of consolidation on the growing side of the equation, at least in Canada. According to Health Canada's data as of Feb. 8, it's issued 50 cultivation licenses. Even with some of these licenses being for secondary grow sites by the same company, or acquired properties, there are still more than three dozen unique licensed growers in Canada, with many more applications in backlog and awaiting licensing.

In fact, if we take a hard look throughout Canada's cannabis industry, there hasn't been much consolidation in any area in particular. Mind you, that's not damning to investing in Canadian pot stocks, but it could eventually weigh on profitability if the field isn't narrowed.

But this isn't the case with the U.S. marijuana industry -- or, I should say, more specifically, within one area of the American pot industry: vertically integrated dispensaries.

A large sign outside of a cannabis dispensary that reads, in big white block lettering, Marijuana. More