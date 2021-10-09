Marijuana Stock Movers For October 8, 2021

Jose Rodrigo Safdiye
·4 min read

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 7.94% at $1.97 with an estimated market cap of $250.2M.

  • CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 7.69% at $0.6 with an estimated market cap of $37.7M.

  • BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 7.31% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $112.0M.

  • CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 6.25% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $24.5M.

  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 4.81% at $10.49 with an estimated market cap of $4.8B.

  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 4.63% at $1.03 with an estimated market cap of $129.0M.

  • 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 4.26% at $2.92 with an estimated market cap of $475.2M.

  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 3.88% at $12.87 with an estimated market cap of $135.3M.

  • cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 3.24% at $1.77 with an estimated market cap of $103.4M.

  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 3.22% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $77.3M.

  • Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 3.09% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $43.2M.

  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 3.04% at $2.23 with an estimated market cap of $168.9M.

  • C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 2.88% at $0.64 with an estimated market cap of $76.1M.

  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 2.85% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $74.0M.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 2.77% at $23.54 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.

  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 2.77% at $8.17 with an estimated market cap of $2.2B.

  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 2.66% at $25.27 with an estimated market cap of $5.6B.

  • General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed down 2.44% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $24.9M.

  • Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 2.37% at $0.15 with an estimated market cap of $21.5M.

  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 2.3% at $7.21 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.

  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 2.15% at $13.22 with an estimated market cap of $5.2B.

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories