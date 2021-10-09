Marijuana Stock Movers For October 8, 2021
GAINERS:
Leviathan Natural Prods (OTC:LVCNF) shares closed up 14.86% at $0.52 with an estimated market cap of $43.9M.
Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 11.2% at $10.03 with an estimated market cap of $57.2M.
Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 5.26% at $0.33 with an estimated market cap of $75.1M.
Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 5% at $0.68 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 4.4% at $2.0 with an estimated market cap of $53.1M.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 3.79% at $2.2 with an estimated market cap of $68.7M.
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed up 3.47% at $8.63 with an estimated market cap of $891.4M.
RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 3.35% at $1.25 with an estimated market cap of $178.1M.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed up 3.11% at $61.36 with an estimated market cap of $3.7B.
Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed up 2.82% at $0.16 with an estimated market cap of $37.7M.
Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed up 2.65% at $0.35 with an estimated market cap of $66.0M.
Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 2.61% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $76.5M.
Mexco Energy (AMEX:MXC) shares closed up 2.59% at $11.47 with an estimated market cap of $24.0M.
Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 2.48% at $0.76 with an estimated market cap of $168.9M.
LOSERS:
Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 7.94% at $1.97 with an estimated market cap of $250.2M.
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 7.69% at $0.6 with an estimated market cap of $37.7M.
BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 7.31% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $112.0M.
CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 6.25% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $24.5M.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 4.81% at $10.49 with an estimated market cap of $4.8B.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 4.63% at $1.03 with an estimated market cap of $129.0M.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 4.26% at $2.92 with an estimated market cap of $475.2M.
Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 3.88% at $12.87 with an estimated market cap of $135.3M.
cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 3.24% at $1.77 with an estimated market cap of $103.4M.
Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 3.22% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $77.3M.
Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 3.09% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $43.2M.
Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 3.04% at $2.23 with an estimated market cap of $168.9M.
C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 2.88% at $0.64 with an estimated market cap of $76.1M.
Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 2.85% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $74.0M.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 2.77% at $23.54 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 2.77% at $8.17 with an estimated market cap of $2.2B.
Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 2.66% at $25.27 with an estimated market cap of $5.6B.
General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed down 2.44% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $24.9M.
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 2.37% at $0.15 with an estimated market cap of $21.5M.
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 2.3% at $7.21 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 2.15% at $13.22 with an estimated market cap of $5.2B.
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
See more from Benzinga
Bullish Sentiment For Marijuana Stocks: Tilray, GrowGeneration & Canopy Growth Among Top Cannabis Movers For October 7, 2021
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.