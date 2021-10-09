Marijuana Stock Movers For October 8, 2021

GAINERS:

Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF ) shares closed up 2.48% at $0.76 with an estimated market cap of $168.9M.

Mexco Energy (AMEX: MXC ) shares closed up 2.59% at $11.47 with an estimated market cap of $24.0M.

Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF ) shares closed up 2.61% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $76.5M.

Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF ) shares closed up 2.65% at $0.35 with an estimated market cap of $66.0M.

Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF ) shares closed up 2.82% at $0.16 with an estimated market cap of $37.7M.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA ) shares closed up 3.11% at $61.36 with an estimated market cap of $3.7B.

RIV Capital (OTC: CNPOF ) shares closed up 3.35% at $1.25 with an estimated market cap of $178.1M.

GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG ) shares closed up 3.47% at $8.63 with an estimated market cap of $891.4M.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE ) shares closed up 3.79% at $2.2 with an estimated market cap of $68.7M.

Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC: CPHRF ) shares closed up 4.4% at $2.0 with an estimated market cap of $53.1M.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL ) shares closed up 5% at $0.68 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.

Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF ) shares closed up 5.26% at $0.33 with an estimated market cap of $75.1M.

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED ) shares closed up 11.2% at $10.03 with an estimated market cap of $57.2M.

Leviathan Natural Prods (OTC: LVCNF ) shares closed up 14.86% at $0.52 with an estimated market cap of $43.9M.

LOSERS:

Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 7.94% at $1.97 with an estimated market cap of $250.2M.

CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 7.69% at $0.6 with an estimated market cap of $37.7M.

BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 7.31% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $112.0M.

CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 6.25% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $24.5M.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 4.81% at $10.49 with an estimated market cap of $4.8B.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 4.63% at $1.03 with an estimated market cap of $129.0M.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 4.26% at $2.92 with an estimated market cap of $475.2M.

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 3.88% at $12.87 with an estimated market cap of $135.3M.

cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 3.24% at $1.77 with an estimated market cap of $103.4M.

Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 3.22% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $77.3M.

Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 3.09% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $43.2M.

Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 3.04% at $2.23 with an estimated market cap of $168.9M.

C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 2.88% at $0.64 with an estimated market cap of $76.1M.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 2.85% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $74.0M.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 2.77% at $23.54 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.

Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 2.77% at $8.17 with an estimated market cap of $2.2B.

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 2.66% at $25.27 with an estimated market cap of $5.6B.

General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed down 2.44% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $24.9M.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 2.37% at $0.15 with an estimated market cap of $21.5M.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 2.3% at $7.21 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.