Marijuana Stocks: Here's How Much Share-Based Dilution Cost Investors in 2018

In many ways, this is the year that the marijuana industry had always hoped for. In October, Canada ended nine decades of recreational weed prohibition and opened its doors to adult-use sales. Even though it'll take time for the industry to get fully up to speed, the Canadian legal pot industry should have an opportunity to generate in the neighborhood of $5 billion in added annual sales by the early portion of the next decade.

We witnessed plenty of success in the U.S. market, too, despite the federal government holding firm on its scheduling of cannabis. Two new states (Missouri and Utah) legalized medical cannabis, with two more states (Vermont and Michigan) giving recreational marijuana the green light. All told, 32 states have approved medical pot, 10 of which also allow adult-use weed.

Pot stock investors had a miserable year

However, a perfect year it was not for investors in marijuana stocks. In fact, it just about couldn't have gone any worse. The most-followed cannabis ETF, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, shed about 45% of its value since the year began. Considering that it was actually up on a year-to-date basis by 8% in mid-October, the drop over the past two-plus months has been brutal.

There are no shortage of reasons for Wall Street and investors to be skeptical of pot stocks heading into the new year. More than half of all Canadian provinces are experiencing a supply shortage that probably won't correct in the upcoming year. Between growers needing to complete their expansion projects and Health Canada drowning in cultivation license applications and sales permit applications, there doesn't appear to be an easy way to fix the country's supply issues.

The marijuana industry also didn't do much to inspire confidence following the latest round of earnings results. Even though recreational sales aren't included in the newest earnings reports, the gist is that pot stocks are losing a lot of money right now without the aid of one-time benefits and fair-value adjustments on biological assets.

But the biggest knock of all against the marijuana industry in 2018 might just be share-based dilution.

Irrefutable evidence of what share-based dilution did to investors in 2018