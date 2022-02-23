Marijuana, taxes and spending bills among lawmakers' being debated on 'Crossover Day'

Joe Sneve, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
·3 min read
State lawmakers attend the State of the State address on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.
State lawmakers attend the State of the State address on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

While nearly 600 bills and resolutions introduced during the 97th South Dakota Legislative Session have already met their demise or been pushed forward, a few loose ends have lawmakers Wednesday facing what will likely be their longest day at the Capitol this winter.

And some weighty topics, like sales tax reduction, recreational marijuana legalization and hundreds of millions of dollars in special spending projects, are expected to keep members of both the state Senate and House late into the evening.

Crossover Day in the Legislature is a hard deadline placed on proposals filed by lawmakers each Legislative session and it requires all bills and resolution to be passed out of their chamber of origin. In other words, all senate bills have to clear the Senate and all house bills must clear the House by end of business Wednesday to have any chance of ending up on the governor's desk.

More: Analysis: Capitol feud over federal COVID relief spending likely headed to court

Here's a look at four major bills set for debate in the Legislature Wednesday:

House BIll 1327: Sales tax

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, will ask his fellow House mates to sign off on a proposal that seeks to reduce the state sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4%.

Karr and bill supporters say when voters in 2016 passed a half-percent increase to the sales tax rate, they were told that the increase would go away if and when the state of South Dakota began collecting sales tax on online retail sales.

However, after South Dakota won a landmark case in 2018 that allowed the revenue to go to the department after online sales tax revenues, the reduction in the overall rate never happened. Karr says HB 1327 is an attempt to follow-through on the promise made to voters in 2016.

However, the measure is anything but a sure thing. Despite the Republican Party's super-majority control in Pierre, Gov. Kristi Noem and moderates in the House and Senate are apprehensive to cut taxes.

Noem said earlier this month that Karr and proponents of HB 1327 are "more bullish" on the long-term economic outlook of South Dakota than she is. And opponents of the sales tax reduction caution that $9 billion in federal stimulus that's filtered into the Mount Rushmore State in the prior two years will not continue.

Senate Bill 3: Marijuana legalization

Select members of both legislative chambers spent a chunk of 2021 studying the topic of marijuana legalization and how South Dakota should best navigate itself to a future with a robust cannabis economy.

And part of that work resulted in a formal proposal from the Marijuana Interim Study Committee to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults who are at least 21 years old.

While it faces steep odds of passage in the more socially conservative House of Representatives, Senate Bill 3 first faces the hurdle that is the South Dakota Senate.

Spending bills

Budget talks between appropriators in the House and Senate have broken down in recent weeks, with each chamber's budget-setting committees choosing to meet independently of one another since the early part of February.

And that means each of the dozens of special spending project bills being proposed by the governor, like a shooting range in Rapid City, various one-time construction project funding packages for state universities and new facilities across the state prison system, require committee hearings and, if recommended for passage, debates on the floor of their originating chamber Wednesday.

Follow state House reporter Joe Sneve or the Argus Leader on Wednesday for up-to-the-minute updates from Crossover Day through live social media updates on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Marijuana, taxes and spending bills lawmakers' work on 'Crossover Day'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Be Excited About Best&Less Group Holdings Ltd's (ASX:BST) 50% Return On Equity?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • The America First Political Action Conference Is Courting Republicans Towards Extremism

    Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastWhite nationalist activists and their sympathizers in today’s far-right U.S. political scene are set to gather this week for a conference meant to showcase their movement’s numbers and its successes courting Republican Party influence in the post-Capitol riot landscape.The America First Political Action Conference is headlined and organized by white nationalist activist Nicholas Fuentes and derives its name from a merger of Fuentes’ America First podcast and the eve

  • Southlake police looking for missing rings, one containing a loved one’s ashes

    Police in Southlake said they normally don’t post lost and found requests, but made an exception in this case and are asking the public for help.

  • Tom Izzo 'bothered' by Juwan Howard incident; 'reminded me of Malice in the Palace'

    Tom Izzo: “When I watched it on a big screen and I saw people swinging, I saw the fans right behind them, it reminded me of the Malice in the Palace."

  • The Parent Company CEO on the cannabis industry: It's easier to build inclusion 'from the ground up’

    The Parent Company CEO Troy Datcher joins Yahoo Finance's A Time For Change to discuss creating a cannabis company, weed legalization, and building diversity and inclusion into the industry.

  • Arbery’s killers used N-word, other racist slurs. Stop pretending they’re outliers | Editorial

    African Americans have been warning of the perils of driving while Black, shopping while Black and, most recently, jogging while Black.

  • Will Ohio's leaders be held in contempt of court over failure to pass legislative maps?

    The Ohio Supreme Court must decide what to do with the Ohio Redistricting Commission after it failed to pass maps.

  • NBC Won’t Profit on Beijing’s Least-Watched Olympics, but Hopes are High for Paris

    The 2022 Winter Olympics was less an unforeseen disaster for NBC than something that, almost by design, was fated to be forgotten even while it was happening. That the Beijing Games now has the unhappy distinction of being the least-watched Olympics on the books is nothing anyone at 30 Rock cares to dwell on, but […]

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Like Sundial Growers Were Wilting Today

    What happened Marijuana stocks are quite an up-and-down asset class, with accent on the "down." That was their story on Tuesday, with many of the major titles falling in price. Canadian companies Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) declined by nearly 7%, 9%, and 7%, respectively.

  • When Can I Expect My Tax Refund?

    A lot of people think of tax refunds as free money. If you've just submitted this year's tax return, you may be wondering when you can expect that money to arrive. 2. Did you sign up for direct deposit?

  • Biden announces sanctions on Russia; Supreme Court rules on Trump documents

    President Biden announced that the U.S. will sanction Russia after it began an invasion of Ukraine. Plus, the Supreme Court has blocked former President Trump from shielding White House documents from the House January 6 committee. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis and Politico Congressional reporter Nicholas Wu join "Red and Blue" anchors Elaine Quijano and Nancy Cordes.

  • MacKenzie Scott donates $50M to support USDA youth programs

    MacKenzie Scott's $50 million gift to the National 4-H Council, which the youth-focused nonprofit called “transformational,” is part of a new batch of the philanthropist's donations now coming to light.

  • Books bans and ‘gag orders’: the US schools crackdown no one asked for

    Few parents are demanding censorship but rightwing politicians are passing restrictive laws nevertheless ‘Backpack issues’: censorship activists are striking a nerve because ‘it’s ‘very personal and close to home’. Photograph: Nam Y Huh/AP The American national anthem may tout the country as the “land of the free”, but the legitimacy of that statement is becoming increasingly stretched in 2022, as conservatives have launched a concerted campaign to prevent ideas and books from being presented to

  • Column: The power of one vote- Important election for SAU 16 voters

    The children of our communities deserve no less and the power of your vote – that one vote– which may impact them for years to come.

  • Union says Amazon continues to interfere with election at Alabama warehouse

    (Reuters) -A U.S. retail workers' union on Tuesday accused Amazon.com Inc of unlawfully interfering with a union election at an Alabama warehouse where the company had already been found to have engaged in unlawful conduct to deter labor organizing. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) claiming Amazon removed union literature from employee break rooms, limited workers' access to the warehouse before and after shifts and forced workers to attend anti-union meetings. Amazon in a statement provided by spokesperson Kelly Nantel said it was confident it had fully complied with the law.

  • Judge allows depositions to proceed in Deshaun Watson assault lawsuits

    A judge is allowing depositions to proceed in connection with the lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, The Associated Press reported. In a court hearing on Monday, Judge Rabeea Collier denied the request made by Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, to delay the depositions in the case until an ongoing criminal investigation of the allegations against Watson has...

  • Republican attorneys general call for DHS secretary's resignation

    More than a dozen Republican state attorneys general wrote to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday demanding his "immediate resignation."Led by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R), the attorneys general's letter accused Mayorkas of "purposely taken repeated actions impairing the safety and security of Americans.""As you publicly boast about your abject refusal to enforce the laws enacted by Congress to keep us safe...

  • The first Las Cruces 420 Hemp and Cannabis Festival is planned for April. Here's what to expect.

    This coming April will be the first where adult recreational cannabis use and retail sales will be legal in New Mexico.

  • U.S. Supreme Court formally ends Trump's fight over Capitol attack records

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.

  • Only one former secretary of state is praising Putin and criticizing Biden in Ukraine crisis

    During a moment of peril in Europe, Pompeo is taking to cable news and social media to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin and chastise the Biden administration.