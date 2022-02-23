Marijuana, taxes and spending bills among lawmakers' being debated on 'Crossover Day'

State lawmakers attend the State of the State address on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

While nearly 600 bills and resolutions introduced during the 97th South Dakota Legislative Session have already met their demise or been pushed forward, a few loose ends have lawmakers Wednesday facing what will likely be their longest day at the Capitol this winter.

And some weighty topics, like sales tax reduction, recreational marijuana legalization and hundreds of millions of dollars in special spending projects, are expected to keep members of both the state Senate and House late into the evening.

Crossover Day in the Legislature is a hard deadline placed on proposals filed by lawmakers each Legislative session and it requires all bills and resolution to be passed out of their chamber of origin. In other words, all senate bills have to clear the Senate and all house bills must clear the House by end of business Wednesday to have any chance of ending up on the governor's desk.

Here's a look at four major bills set for debate in the Legislature Wednesday:

House BIll 1327: Sales tax

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, will ask his fellow House mates to sign off on a proposal that seeks to reduce the state sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4%.

Karr and bill supporters say when voters in 2016 passed a half-percent increase to the sales tax rate, they were told that the increase would go away if and when the state of South Dakota began collecting sales tax on online retail sales.

However, after South Dakota won a landmark case in 2018 that allowed the revenue to go to the department after online sales tax revenues, the reduction in the overall rate never happened. Karr says HB 1327 is an attempt to follow-through on the promise made to voters in 2016.

However, the measure is anything but a sure thing. Despite the Republican Party's super-majority control in Pierre, Gov. Kristi Noem and moderates in the House and Senate are apprehensive to cut taxes.

Noem said earlier this month that Karr and proponents of HB 1327 are "more bullish" on the long-term economic outlook of South Dakota than she is. And opponents of the sales tax reduction caution that $9 billion in federal stimulus that's filtered into the Mount Rushmore State in the prior two years will not continue.

Senate Bill 3: Marijuana legalization

Select members of both legislative chambers spent a chunk of 2021 studying the topic of marijuana legalization and how South Dakota should best navigate itself to a future with a robust cannabis economy.

And part of that work resulted in a formal proposal from the Marijuana Interim Study Committee to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults who are at least 21 years old.

While it faces steep odds of passage in the more socially conservative House of Representatives, Senate Bill 3 first faces the hurdle that is the South Dakota Senate.

Spending bills

Budget talks between appropriators in the House and Senate have broken down in recent weeks, with each chamber's budget-setting committees choosing to meet independently of one another since the early part of February.

And that means each of the dozens of special spending project bills being proposed by the governor, like a shooting range in Rapid City, various one-time construction project funding packages for state universities and new facilities across the state prison system, require committee hearings and, if recommended for passage, debates on the floor of their originating chamber Wednesday.

