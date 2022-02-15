Marijuana trafficking, theft among Greenup indictments

Feb. 15—A grand jury sitting in Greenup County issued indictments last week on a range of charges, from weed cultivation to theft.

An indictment is merely an accusation and should not be perceived as an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The following people were indicted:

—Jerry T. Sparks Jr., 51, of Garrison, was indicted on one count of cultivating five or more marijuana plants, one count of trafficking in marijuana more than 8 ounces, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Arak E. Shumate, 40, of Greenup. was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary, one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

—Jennifer E. Shumate, 41, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary, one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of first-degree persistent felony offender.

—David R. Smith, 54, of Flatwoods, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary, one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

—Caleb L. Sturgill, 23, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary, one count of theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

