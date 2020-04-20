Marijuana's big moment: Pot stores are now essential businesses. Will legal weed go mainstream?

DENVER — The marijuana industry is embracing change.

Edible products and pre-rolled joints are out. Vape concentrates and loose "flower," which can be packed into bongs or pipes or rolled into joints and provide more bang for the buck, are in.

Stores are effectively closed. Instead, customers order online and pick up curbside, a major shift from when each buyer had to be personally verified by a licensed store worker. In California, stores have largely switched to an all-delivery model.

The country's burgeoning marijuana industry is working swiftly to adapt to its customers' needs as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on the U.S. economy. With business owners unable to access federal bailouts because the drug remains illegally nationally and popular 4/20 events cancelled because of stay-at-home orders, sellers are pushing for new ways to reach customers and persuade lawmakers that legal weed has become a crucial industry for many Americans.

"This is cannabis's moment to find its purpose and its voice," said Julie Armstrong, CEO of Montana-based cannabis analytics firm Aurelius Data. "It was the opportunity we never saw coming."

Get daily coronavirus updates in your inbox: Sign up for our newsletter now.

The outbreak has brought new challenges for legal weed sellers. Social distancing has required retailers to essentially abandon their carefully designed stores and switch to curbside and delivery services. Statewide shutdowns have also forced the cancellation of 4/20 celebrations, which are usually the highest-sales periods of the year, and the date around which much of the industry's planting, harvesting and production is scheduled.

And it also appears to have at least temporarily halted New York state's marijuana reform efforts, which was widely seen as a major step in the road toward national legalization. Officials there appear to have set aside legalization efforts while they deal with outbreak, which has hit New York harder than any other.

Store worker Javohn Bransford hands change to a customer outside the Seed & Smith marijuana dispensary in Denver. More

But it's also spurred many consumers to go on buying sprees to cope with the long dull days at home and anxiety over the nation's mass layoffs and growing death toll, and prompted regulators in many states to declare cannabis shops essential business on par with groceries, gas and liquor.

It's the "critical service" portion that has many cannabis advocates optimistic that the outbreak has become a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to move further into the mainstream.

"It's a really important point that we were deemed essential: In a sea of chaos, this was one of the biggest moments in our industry's history," said Morgan Paxhia, managing partner at California-based Poseidon Asset management, which invests in cannabis businesses.

Consider this: Drinking alcohol may heighten risk of getting coronavirus, WHO suggests

Store operators say it's about time regulators began treating marijuana stores on par with comparable retailers. In Colorado, regulators are even letting cannabis store workers get their mandatory state licenses remotely, instead of having to show up in person at the licensing office.

"It would have normally taken two to five years for lobbyists and legislation to catch up to where California is today," said Christian Schenk, CEO of delivery company Driven Deliveries Inc.

Industry experts say this could also be the necessary push to persuade Congress to permit marijuana businesses to use banks like any other business, because cash could potentially be a vector for spreading coronavirus. Banks are generally reluctant to let marijuana businesses get accounts for fear they'll be targeted by prosecutors chasing drug traffickers.