Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations

Evan Rachel Wood, left, and Marilyn Manson are pictured back when they were dating. (WireImage)

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label after Evan Rachel Wood and other women accused the musician and actor of abuse, in messages posted Monday morning on Instagram.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," the "Westworld" actress wrote. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail."

She continued, "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Representatives for Manson did not respond to requests for comment Monday morning. Wood's publicist had no further comment.

In 2018, Manson's attorney said his client "categorically denied" abuse claims made in a #MeToo-related complaint about an alleged 2011 incident, saying the claims were "either completely delusional or part of a calculated attempt to generate publicity."

Loma Vista Recordings, Manson's record label, dropped him early Monday afternoon, saying in a statement that it would immediately cease promoting his latest album and had decided against working with him in the future.

Joining Wood on Monday in sharing their allegations about experiences with Manson were models Sarah McNeilly and Ashley Lindsay Morgan, and an artist who goes by the name Gabriella. All four women posted their claims on their own Instagram accounts.

Wood's relationship with Manson, 52, became public in January 2007, when Wood was 19 and he was 37. The announcement came shortly after Manson's then-wife, burlesque entertainer and actress Dita Von Teese, had filed for divorce on Dec. 29, 2006; she had moved out of their home suddenly that Christmas Eve.

Wood and Manson broke up briefly in 2008 and again in 2009 but got engaged in 2010. By August of that year, they had split up.

Wood testified to a House subcommittee in 2018, during the height of the #MeToo movement, that she was a victim of sexual and domestic abuse, but did not name her alleged abuser at the time.

"I thought I was the only human who experienced this and I carried so much guilt and confusion about my response to the abuse," Wood said in her Capitol Hill testimony. "I accepted my powerlessness and I felt I deserved it somehow. Why? Rape is often more than a few minutes of trauma, but a slow death. And I would like to say to my attackers that I don't hate you. I feel sorry for you."

The "True Blood" alumna also worked recently with California Sen. Susan Rubio on a bill that added "coercive control" — "a pattern of behavior that unreasonably interferes with a person's free will and personal liberty," including isolating a victim from friends and other sources of support — to domestic violence laws. SB 1141 was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September 2020.

Rubio said Monday on Twitter that she was "horrified" by the allegations of domestic violence.

"The allegations of physical, emotional, and financial abuse against Marilyn Manson, also known as Brian Hugh Warner, must be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. If law enforcement does not do that, we will not only fail these victims, but future possible victims of this alleged perpetrator," she said in her statement.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.