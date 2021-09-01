Marilyn Manson ex suing rocker for sex assault blasts his ‘ugly attempt’ to discredit her and get case dismissed

LOS ANGELES — An ex-girlfriend who claims Marilyn Manson terrorized and brutally raped her in 2011 filed new court paperwork Tuesday denouncing his “ugly attempt” to discredit her and invalidate her lawsuit.

The Jane Doe ex sued Manson with claims of sexual assault and battery in May and called the musician a “serial sex offender” in her new paperwork opposing his attempt to get the case thrown out for being too old.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, argued through his lawyers in an Aug. 2 notice of demurrer that her claims are outside the statute of limitations and part of a “coordinated attack” by multiple women to “monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.”

In her response filing ahead of a hearing set for Aug. 14, the ex-girlfriend says Manson’s demurrer “baselessly lumps” her together with his other accusers.

“In fact, as Ms. Doe alleges in her complaint, it was only when she read news coverage of the public allegations made by these other women that she recalled her suppressed memories of Mr. Warner’s brutal attacks against her,” her new filing states.

“Not only did she not coordinate with these women before they went public, she could not have done so because it was only when their stories were made public that she began recovering her own terrible experiences,” the paperwork argues.

The unidentified woman also defended her right to file her complaint when she did.

“Ms. Doe — like many victims of sexual assault — repressed the memories of her rape until 2021. Accordingly, her claims did not accrue until earlier this year, and thus are timely, regardless of the applicable statute of limitations,” her filing submitted by lawyer Tracey B. Cowan says.

The underlying lawsuit claims Manson, 52, physically abused and “degraded” the ex-girlfriend during their relationship, biting her neck “exceedingly hard” at one point and leaving her body covered in bruises.

When the girlfriend “refused” his advances on one occasion in June 2011, Manson allegedly forced her to perform a sex act while she was crying, according to the lawsuit.

A short time later when she went to return his apartment key, Manson allegedly “pushed her to the ground,” raped her and threatened to kill her, she alleges.

“Afterward, while standing in the doorway, he said to her: ‘Don’t you ever f—ing make me do that to you again,’” the lawsuit claims.

In his demurrer filing, Manson says because the ex-girlfriend claims she suffered visible bruising during some of her alleged abuse, she cannot claim she repressed her memories.

The Jane Doe victim scoffed at that theory in her Tuesday filing.

“Ms. Doe did not allege that she suffered visible injuries from her rapes, but rather that she had visible injuries from Warner’s aggressive and abusive, yet then-consensual, sex,” the filing states.

At least 10 women have accused Manson of sex assault or misconduct in recent months, including his ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood, a star of the hit HBO show “Westworld,” and “Game of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco, a who played Ros on 14 episodes of the Emmy-winning HBO sensation.

