Marilyn Manson faces fourth sexual assault case

Mark Savage - BBC music reporter
3 min read
Marilyn Manson aka Brian Warner
More than a dozen women have accused the rock singer of abuse

A fourth woman has sued Marilyn Manson claiming sexual abuse.

Model Ashley Morgan Smithline says was subjected to rape, sexual assault, bodily harm and unlawful imprisonment, amongst other allegations.

The star "repeatedly threatened" her life, saying he would "find her" and "kill her if she left him", she said in court documents filed in Los Angeles.

A representative for Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, said "We strongly deny Ms Smithline's claims".

"There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them," they continued.

"This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, lasted less than a week in 2010. Manson hasn't seen Ms Smithline since then."

If you are affected by the issues raised in this story, information and support can be found on the following pages.

The claims outlined in Smithline's court case echo the story she told People magazine earlier this year.

The model said Warner first contacted her in the summer of 2010, asking for photographs and saying he wanted to cast her in a film.

According to the court documents, Warner soon became "infatuated" with her and said she "was the perfect girl for him".

In November 2010, he flew her to Los Angeles, saying he had cast her in a remake of the Patricia Arquette movie True Romance, Smithline claims. Soon after she arrived, he asked her to move into his apartment and they began a consensual sexual relationship.

"However, it quickly became apparent that consensual sex was not enough for Mr Warner," the legal case states.

Smithline alleges that, on one occasion, she "awoke from unconsciousness" to find she was being sexually assaulted.

On other occasions, he physically assaulted her and forced her to watch movie scenes depicting abuse and murder, the documents claim.

Smithline, who is Jewish, also alleges she was subjected to anti-Semitic abuse - and says Warner once threw a "Nazi knife" at her, "only barely missing her face".

Although she wanted to leave the relationship, Warner cut her off from her family, and "manipulated Ms Smithline into a state of near-total isolation", allowing him to assume "complete control" over her life, the case says.

The abuse lasted two years, she claims, leaving her with "complex post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, and panic attacks as a result".

"The scars left from Mr. Warner's knife cuts are a daily reminder of the torment Ms Smithline endured and survived," the documents add.

Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood
The musician also faced accusations from his former fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood

Smithline is the fourth woman to sue the rock singer, after Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, Warner's former personal assistant Ashley Walters, and a woman who has chosen to remain anonymous. Many of their allegations are of a similar nature, including claims of sexual and physical abuse.

In total, more than a dozen women have come forward with allegations against the musician, including his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood.

Since then, his record label, booking agent, and manager have severed ties with him. Planned appearances on the TV shows American Gods and Creep show have also been scrapped.

Warner posted a statement on his Instagram account in February, denying any wrongdoing.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth".

