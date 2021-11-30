Marilyn Manson’s LA address raided as part of sexual assault investigation

Marilyn Manson’s home was raided as part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation, it has been reported.

According to Rolling Stone, an LA County Sherriff’s source confirmed that an address associated with Manson was the subject of a search warrant that was served on 29 November.

It follows the US publication’s recent investigation into the singer, real name Brian Warner, and multiple allegations made against him of physical, psychological and sexual abuse, torture and rape.

He is currently facing several sexual assault lawsuits.

“My clients continue to fully support the LASD in its ongoing investigation and applaud this latest step towards making sure Brian Warner is held to account,” Jay Ellwanger, the lawyer representing Manson accusers Esme Bianco and Ashley Morgan Smithline, told Rolling Stone.

The Independent has contacted Manson’s representative for comment.

Bianco, a Game of Thrones actor, has claimed that Manson would deprive her of sleep and food, electrocute her and rape her during their two-year relationship.

Model Smithline is one of several women who have alleged that Manson locked them in a soundproofed space for hours.

Musician Phoebe Bridgers has previously claimed Manson told her about the room when she visited his home as a teenager, and said he called it his “rape room”.

Manson had also mentioned the room in several interviews over the years, referring to it as “the bad girls room” when speaking with journalists.

Manson has denied all accusations and said his accusers are “desperately trying to conflate the imagery and artistry of [his] ‘shock rock’ stage persona, ‘Marilyn Manson,’ with fabricated accounts of abuse”.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

Read More

This year’s Grammy nominations are the worst and best in the award show’s history

Marilyn Manson has been nominated for Grammy

‘The Brass Against incident was everything wrong about ‘rock’n’roll’ behaviour’