Marilyn Manson locked women up in a small, soundproof glass enclosure that he called the 'Bad Girls' Room,' report says

Marilyn Manson attends The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Sources told Rolling Stone Marilyn Manson had a soundproof room he used to lock women in.

More than a dozen women have accused the shock rocker of sexual and physical assault.

He has denied the allegations and said all of his relationships have been "entirely consensual."

Marilyn Manson had a small, soundproof glass enclosure in his West Hollywood apartment that he used to lock up women he was dating, according to a report published Sunday by Rolling Stone.

Several people who dated the shock rocker, whose real name is Brian Warner, told the outlet the space was a "solitary-confinement cell used to psychologically torture women." According to those sources, he called it the "Bad Girls' Room."

"He always had a joking, bragging tone," Ashley Walters, Warner's former assistant who has accused him of sexual assault, said, claiming that he liked to tell people about the room.

Warner has mentioned the room himself during media appearances, including in a 2011 interview with V Magazine. In May 2021, Ashley Morgan Smithline, one of dozens of women who have accused Warner of abuse, told People Magazine he locked her in the room when she "pissed him off."

Singer Phoebe Bridgers said in a tweet in February that when she visited Warner's home as a teenager he referred to one of the rooms as the "r*pe room," which she said she thought was "horrible frat boy sense of humor" at the time.

Ryan Brown, another former assistant of Warner's, also told Rolling Stone that the room existed, saying "it was common knowledge that's what everybody had called it." He denied ever seeing a woman locked in it.

Attorneys for Warner did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Many women have come forward to publicly accuse Warner of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse. Evan Rachel Wood said Warner "horrifically" abused her while they dated from 2007 to 2010. "Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco is suing Warner, claiming he physically and sexually assaulted her. Walter, his former assistant, is also suing him.

Story continues

Warner has previously denied the allegations against him, writing in a post shared on Instagram in February that "these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality."

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners," he said.

Rolling Stone's report was based on 55 interviews with people who have known Warner. Accusers said the rocker "was able to hide his abuses in plain sight behind the Marilyn Manson character he created and the music industry that supported, and profited from, his living-demon shtick," the outlet wrote.

Read the original article on Insider