Marilyn Manson sued by Game of Thrones' Esmé Bianco for alleged sexual assault and human trafficking

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
After coming forward with sexual abuse allegations against rock star Marilyn Manson, Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco is taking him to court.

Bianco on Friday filed a lawsuit against Manson, accusing him of rape and sexual battery, Rolling Stone reports. The actress, who played Ros on Game of Thrones, also alleges that Manson violated human trafficking laws when he brought her to Los Angeles from London to star in projects that were never made or released.

Bianco first leveled her allegations against Manson earlier this year, accusing him of physically and sexually abusing her during their relationship. The lawsuit alleges Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, "used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions" and accuses him of raping her, groping her in public, and "spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco's buttocks, breasts, and genitals" without consent.

In one incident, Manson allegedly locked Bianco in a bedroom, "tied her to a prayer kneeler, and beat her with a whip that Mr. Warner said was utilized by the Nazis" and "electrocuted her." The lawsuit alleges he also once chased her "around the apartment with an ax," cut her "with a Nazi knife during sex," and kept her "awake for days at a time and then would lock her out of the apartment overnight."

Additionally, Manson is accused of having "employed fraud" by bringing Bianco to the U.S. based on the promise of "work opportunities that never appeared while inserting himself in her visa process" so that he could "control Ms. Bianco by threatening to withdraw support if she displeased him."

Numerous other women have also come forward with abuse allegations against Manson, including Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood, who alleged in February that he "horrifically abused me for years." Manson has denied the allegations and said that "my intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

