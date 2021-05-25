Marilyn Manson wanted on active arrest warrant in New Hampshire: police

An arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson was issued on Tueday by police in New Hampshire after the musician allegedly failed to answer to pending charges for a 2019 incident involving a videographer.

The Gilford Police Department issued a statement on its Facebook page explaining that the arrest warrant for Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was issued for two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

"Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges," police said.

Police told Fox News on Tuesday that Manson was performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019, when the alleged simple assaults occurred.

Authorities explained that in the state of New Hampshire, arrest warrants can be issued by bail commissioners and thus, the initial assault report was investigated and an arrest warrant affidavit was prepared by the investigating officer.

The affidavit was then presented to a bail commissioner and reviewed for probable cause – which police said they found through their investigation and an arrest warrant was issued on October 8, 2019.

Police are not releasing the name of the videographer but authorities relayed to Fox News that the video person was subcontracted by a local company to film the concert and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.

Manson’s attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Less than a week ago, the 52-year-old singer/songwriter's former assistant Ashley Walters joined a slew of women, accusing and suing the rocker of allegedly abusive behavior.

Last month, "Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco, 38, also filed a complaint in a Los Angeles federal court alleging Manson physically, sexually, psychologically and emotionally abused her in multiple instances.

In a statement to Fox News issued through her representative, Bianco said, "As millions of survivors like myself are painfully aware, our legal system is far from perfect. This is why I co-created the Phoenix Act, a law which gives precious additional healing time to thousands of domestic violence survivors. But while I fight for a more just legal system, I am also pursuing my right to demand my abuser be held to account, using every avenue available to me."

The actress continued: "For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye. Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard. My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice."

Biacno's complaint also alleges that Warner and his former manager violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act when Warner used fraud to bring her to the U.S., and it alleges Warner made threats of force and performed violent sexual acts on her to which she did not consent.

"Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions," the detailed complaint reads, according to Deadline. Bianco was involved with Manson from 2009 to sometime in 2013 and in her filing, the British-born actress claims through her attorney Jay Ellwanger, "Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011."

"Ms. Bianco was well aware of the violence Mr. Warner could dole out if she fought back, having been on the receiving end of his temper many times," the complaint reads. "He also supplied drugs to Ms. Bianco and deprived her of sleep and food in order to weaken her physically and mentally and decrease her ability to refuse him. Mr. Warner committed sexual acts with Ms. Bianco when she was unconscious or otherwise unable to consent."

In a statement to Fox News at the time, Manson's attorney Howard King called the allegations "provably false."

"To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred," added King. "We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail."