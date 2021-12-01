Marilyn Manson's home searched

The home of Marilyn Manson was searched by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Special Victims Bureau on Monday, according to a press release from the bureau.

Authorities are investigating the rock musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, for alleged domestic violence and sexual assault. The alleged incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011.

Detectives served a search warrant at his West Hollywood home as part of the ongoing investigation. He was not home at the time, and items such as media storage devices were seized, according to the bureau.

The investigation remains active and there was no additional information information released.

Several women have accused Manson, 52, of sexual, physical or emotional abuse. In May, "Game of Thrones" actor Esmé Bianco sued Manson, alleging he violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England under the false pretenses of roles in music videos and movies that never materialized.

The suit says Bianco was expected to stay at Manson's home instead of the hotel where she had been booked, and that there was no crew, only Manson himself shooting with a phone.

Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep though gave her alcohol and drugs, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks, tried to force her to have sex with another woman and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night, the suit alleges. No music video was ever released.

Manson said earlier this year that all of his intimate relationships have been entirely consensual.

In February, actress Evan Rachel Wood claimed that Manson, whom she began dating in 2007 and got engaged to in 2010, groomed and abused her during their relationship, which began when she was 19 and he was 38.

At the time, Manson denied allegations of abuse from Wood and and several other women. "Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy," he wrote on Instagram on February 1. "But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality."

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this month, a former assistant of Manson's alleged he soundproofed a room where he would lock "bad girls."

At least 16 former partners have accused Manson of abuse and four have filed civil lawsuits, including Bianco, an anonymous ex-girlfriend, model Ashley Morgan Smithline and Manson's former employee Ashley Walters, according to CBS Los Angeles. He has repeatedly denied all allegations.

He has yet to be charged in relation to any of the allegations. Manson's legal team filed a motion to dismiss Bianco's case, but it was denied by Federal Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha in October.

Manson's former record label Loma Vista Recordings and his talent agency, Creative Artists, have removed him, according to CBS Los Angeles.

