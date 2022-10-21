Marilyn Mosby asks judge to move her federal criminal trial out of Baltimore

Outgoing Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking the judge presiding over her federal perjury and mortgage fraud case to move her upcoming trial out of the city.

Mosby’s attorneys filed a document under seal Thursday, and U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby issued a scheduling order Friday asking both parties to file responses about whether the trial should be moved. It is scheduled to take place in March.

Previously, Mosby’s attorneys had argued that many of the potential jurors in her case were prejudiced against her because of prosecutors’ actions and local media coverage. Prosecutors have denied any wrongdoing, and in turn accused her of trying to sway jurors in her favor by misrepresenting facts of the case and developments in court.

Mosby is charged with two counts each of perjury and mortgage fraud. The perjury charges are based on Mosby’s withdrawal of more than $80,000 from her city-managed retirement account in 2020 under the CARES Act, the first coronavirus pandemic-relief bill Congress passed.

Prosecutors say she lied about experiencing adverse financial consequences during the pandemic in order to make the withdrawals. She used that money to purchase two Florida vacation properties: an eight-bedroom house near Disney World and a condo on the Gulf Coast. Prosecutors say she misled lenders by misrepresenting the state of her finances on both mortgages — she failed to disclose a tax lien, according to the indictment against her — and misled the bank about her plans for the Disney-area home.

Mosby has vigorously maintained her innocence while repeatedly claiming the prosecution is racially and politically motivated. In an April hearing, Griggsby found there was no objective evidence of vindictive or racist prosecution, but Mosby and her defense have continued to maintain the opposite.

