Marin Aligns With State Mask Guidance

MARIN COUNTY, CA — Marin will align with the state next week when it lifts indoor mask requirements for K-12 students.

Marin County Public Health on Thursday announced it is aligning with the to remove the requirement that children wear masks in schools serving transitional kindergarten through 12th grade and early childcare settings on March 12.

The agency nevertheless strongly recommends that everyone in schools and childcare settings continue wearing masks for now as an added layer of protection to minimize disruptions to in-person learning.

“Masks remain an effective tool to prevent COVID-19 infections, and as always, school systems and childcare sites may choose to be more restrictive than state and local guidelines,” county officials said in a statement.

Masks are still required under state and federal rules in health care settings, prisons, homeless shelters, long-term care facilities and on public transit.

One of Marin’s top health officials said parents and students should take steps in addition to masking to prevent the virus' spread, including getting vaccinated.

"Most importantly, parents and guardians should keep sick students home," Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Lisa Santora said in a statement.

"They should test for COVID-19, follow isolation guidance if they test positive, or if they test negative, stay home until symptoms are resolving."

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines or find a local Marin County vaccination clinic, visit here.

This article originally appeared on the San Rafael Patch