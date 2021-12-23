Marin County Jail Inmate Died Of COVID: Report

MARIN COUNTY, CA — Authorities have determined that a Marin County Jail inmate’s in-custody death earlier this year was due to COVID-19 complications, The Marin Independent Journal reports.

Anthony Makes Him First Jr., a 57-year-old South Dakota native, was found unresponsive in his cell Sept. 13 at around 8:35 p.m. when a deputy and a nurse were making rounds to give inmates their medications, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy and nurse performed life-saving measures and requested the San Rafael Fire Department respond to the jail, but despite life saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, First is described as a loving father and grandfather.

“Ira Jr. was known as ‘Smiley’ because as a child he was always smiling, and so his grandfather, Jim Dearly, gave him the nickname that stuck to this day,” the tribute said.

